Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2019 Kerala Flood Cess fo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala Flood Cess for goods, services kicks in June 1

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 28, 2019, 1:18 am IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 1:18 am IST
The cess is not expected to jack up prices of daily consumption items as merchants and traders at the bottom level have been exempt.
The cess, earlier approved by the GST Council, was announced in the state budget but kept in abeyance till after the Lok Sabha elections.
 The cess, earlier approved by the GST Council, was announced in the state budget but kept in abeyance till after the Lok Sabha elections.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has notified the imposition of one per cent Kerala Flood Cess from June 1 on goods and services in slabs attracting GST rates of 5 percent and more. There will no cess on slabs below 5 per cent and merchants with an annual turnover less than Rs 1.5 crore. Gold, silver and platinum jewellery will attract 0.25 percent cess.

The cess is not expected to jack up prices of daily consumption items as merchants and traders at the bottom level have been exempt. The cess, earlier approved by the GST Council, was announced in the state budget but kept in abeyance till after the Lok Sabha elections.

 

The two-year cess is expected to bring in an additional `600 crore in the first year for funding the reconstruction, rehabilitation and compensation needs following the massive flood that occurred in August 2018.

...
Tags: kerala government
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

T.K. Rangarajan

Focus more on Cauvery than on Godavari link: TK Rangarajan

Farmers are awaiting CWMA's on water to be released for January to May. (Representional Image)

Thanjavur: Farmers await CWMA’s meeting outcome today

Going by the BBMP , the control room will be manned by the traffic police, Bescom and BWSSB , besides its own officers, who will keep track of the situation on the ground , collect information from their men in the field, and also receive complaints from the public. (Representional Image)

Bengaluru: Control room planned to manage monsoon

Rajinikanth and MK Stalin

MK Stalin, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan invited for Modi’s swearing-in



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 could let users send music to two Bluetooth devices at the same time.
 

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha was the lowest during the 1952 general elections when 11 members from the community were elected to the Lower House of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mumbai's Western Railway embraces the ‘modern woman’ avatar

The new symbol, of a woman wearing a western business suit is going to be painted on all the ladies’ compartments. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Article 15 teaser: Ayushmann is all set to expose harsh realities of 'Modern India'

Ayushmann Khurrana featuring in Article 15 teaser. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)
 

Reports emerge of toilet paper shortage at Tesla; Elon Musk says its 'rubbish'

Currently, Tesla's market value is close to USD 61 billion. (Photo:AP)
 

Japanese man dies in flight after consuming 246 cocaine packets

Authorities identified the man only as Udo “N’‘ and said he had travelled to Mexico’s capital from Bogota, Colombia. (Representational Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Citizenship, Triple Talaq Bills lapse

Bills introduced in the Rajya Sabha and pending there do not lapse with the dissolution of LS. Bills passed by the LS and pending in the RS lapse.

BIMSTEC leaders invited to attend PM Modi’s swearing-in-ceremony: MEA

(Photo: File)

Surat fire tragedy: Hardik detained after hunger strike threat

Patel threatened to sit on a hunger strike, if action was not taken against the city mayor as well as fire department and municipal corporation officials within 12 hours. (Photo: ANI)

BJP got mandate to run govt at Centre not to destabilise K'taka govt: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah on Monday said there will not be any expansion of cabinet or dissolution of Karnataka's Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand, Punjab, Assam Cong chief offers to resign after defeat in LS polls

Jakhar proposed the resignation in wake of defeat from Gurdaspur while Ajoy's offered after the party could manage to win only one seat in the state in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham