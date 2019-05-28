Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2019 'I have no plan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'I have no plans to join BJP,' says Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor

ANI
Published May 28, 2019, 11:18 am IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 11:18 am IST
Last month, along with Alpesh Thakor, MLA Dhavalsinh Thakor and MLA Bharatji Thakor also resigned from the Congress.
Alpesh, who came to limelight due to his quota agitation some years back, joined the Congress in 2017 ahead of the last Gujarat polls and was elected from Radhanpur. (Photo: ANI)
 Alpesh, who came to limelight due to his quota agitation some years back, joined the Congress in 2017 ahead of the last Gujarat polls and was elected from Radhanpur. (Photo: ANI)

Ahmedabad: Gujarat MLA and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor who resigned from the Congress party last month said that he will not join BJP though he is in contact with several of the BJP leaders.

While talking to ANI on phone, he said: "I meet several BJP leaders as I am an MLA and I have to work for my constituency but I have no plans to join BJP."

 

Last month, along with Alpesh Thakor, MLA Dhavalsinh Thakor and MLA Bharatji Thakor also resigned from the Congress.

Their resignation came a day ahead of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Alpesh, who came to limelight due to his quota agitation some years back, joined the Congress in 2017 ahead of the last Gujarat polls and was elected from Radhanpur.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, alpesh thakor, bjp, congress
Location: India, Gujarat


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

In the new setting, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 17 MLAs. (Photo: Representational)

Goa House strength back to 40 as four MLAs take oath

He said the entire Opposition should take collective responsibility and introspect what went wrong. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

‘Rahul’s decision to quit suicidal, walking into BJP's trap’: RJD's Lalu

'In democracy the opposition should also be strong,' he added. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

After Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, Modi most charismatic leader: Rajinikanth

BJP leader and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo: PTI)

Gambhir criticises attack on Muslim youth, Tiwari calls comment 'innocent'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Malinga teaches Stoinis how to bowl a slower delivery

When asked how he still manages to nail it, he said it comes from putting in extra hard work after training. (Photo: ICC/twitter)
 

What? TikTok to launch its own smartphone?

The report states that, ‘ByteDance’s latest project, the brainchild of founder Zhang Yiming, follows its acquisition of a number of patents from Smartisan, a Chinese phonemaker, and subsequent recruitment of some of its staff.’
 

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

The Nokia 3.2 has one of the largest displays found on a Nokia handset till date.
 

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap files FIR against man who threatened his daughter with rape

Anurag Kashyap.
 

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 could let users send music to two Bluetooth devices at the same time.
 

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha was the lowest during the 1952 general elections when 11 members from the community were elected to the Lower House of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

5 die after drinking spurious liquor in Barabanki

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious note of the incident and directed senior officials to reach the spot and take stern action against the guilty. (Photo: Representational)

3 Haryana police officials sacked after video surfaces showing cops beating woman

The video surfaced two days ago after which police got details of the incident verified. (Representational Image)

UP woman forced to take child's body home after ambulance denied

As the parents of the deceased had no money, they began walking carrying their child. The boy's mother said he passed away while they were on the way home. (Photo: ANI)

10 killed, 6 injured after 2 cars collided near Rajasthan's Jodhpur

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Decomposed bodies of West Bengal minister's family members found at home

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham