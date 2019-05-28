Former Samajwadi Party MP Kamlesh Balmiki found dead

Prima facie it was a case of poisoning. The body has been sent for the postmortem. (Photo: ANI)

Bulandshahr: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former Bulandshahr MP Kamlesh Balmiki found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence here on Monday, police said.

"Prima facie it was a case of poisoning. The body has been sent for the postmortem," said Khurja Circle Officer Gopal Singh.

"His house was bolted from inside. It was somehow opened by four members of the family. The iron gate of the room, where Balmiki's body was found, was also locked from inside and the family members had to open that as well," the police official added.

Balmiki had won from Bulandshahr parliamentary constituency in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.