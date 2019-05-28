Cricket World Cup 2019

Dr Payal suicide case: Head of Gynaecology dept suspended until further notice

ANI
Published May 28, 2019, 12:12 pm IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 12:12 pm IST
Ling along with the other three doctors suspended by MARD will not be allowed to take part in any activity in hospital.
The hospital had formed an internal investigation committee to look into allegations by the victim's mother, Abeda Tadvi that Payal was being harassed by three female seniors for her caste and had also been subjected to ragging. (Representational Image)
 The hospital had formed an internal investigation committee to look into allegations by the victim's mother, Abeda Tadvi that Payal was being harassed by three female seniors for her caste and had also been subjected to ragging. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Amidst the ongoing internal investigation in the case of suicide by a post-graduate student, Dr Payal Salman Tadvi on May 22, the BYL Nair Hospital on Tuesday suspended the head of its Gynaecology department, Dr Yi Ching Ling until further notice.

Ling along with the other three doctors suspended by Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) will not be allowed to take part in any activity in the hospital.

 

The hospital had formed an internal investigation committee to look into allegations by the victim's mother, Abeda Tadvi that Payal was being harassed by three female seniors for her caste and had also been subjected to ragging.

Three doctors - Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehar, and Ankita Khandilwal - all accused of abetting Dr Tadvi to commit suicide by persistently harassing her on the pretext of her social identity - urged the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) to ensure 'fair' probe into the whole issue on Monday.

In a letter to the MARD on Monday, the trio has also denied the charges of 'ragging' levelled against them by the victim's mother.

...
