Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2019 Decomposed bodies of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Decomposed bodies of West Bengal minister's family members found at home

PTI
Published May 28, 2019, 9:27 am IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 9:27 am IST
The bodies were found after their neighbours complained to the police of foul smell emnating from their house.
The bodies have been sent for postmortem. (Photo: Representational)
 The bodies have been sent for postmortem. (Photo: Representational)

Burdwan: Decomposed bodies of an elderly woman and her daughter, family members of West Bengal Minister Malay Ghatak, were found in their house in Asansol town in West Bengal on Monday, police said.

The bodies were found after their neighbours complained to the police of foul smell emanating from their house located at Hindustan Park area of Asansol town, the police said.

 

The police entered the house and found the bodies of the two women identified as Jayshree Ghatak and her daughter Nilam Ghatak.

Jayshree Ghatak is the wife of the minister's late elder brother and the neighbours said the two women rarely interacted with them.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the officer added.

...
Tags: crime, decomposed bodies, west bengal minister
Location: India, West Bengal


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

As the parents of the deceased had no money, they began walking carrying their child. The boy's mother said he passed away while they were on the way home. (Photo: ANI)

UP woman forced to take child's body home after ambulance denied

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. (Photo: ANI)

10 killed, 6 injured after 2 cars collided near Rajasthan's Jodhpur

'I don't have my father so I want my mother to be well,' Bhagyashree told reporters. (Photo: ANI)

6-yr-old girl in Karnataka forced to beg to look after ailing mother

The accused, who also resides in the same locality, brought the child to his home on Monday. (Photo: Representational)

9-month-old girl raped by minor boy in Rajasthan's Karauli



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What? TikTok to launch its own smartphone?

The report states that, ‘ByteDance’s latest project, the brainchild of founder Zhang Yiming, follows its acquisition of a number of patents from Smartisan, a Chinese phonemaker, and subsequent recruitment of some of its staff.’
 

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

The Nokia 3.2 has one of the largest displays found on a Nokia handset till date.
 

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap files FIR against man who threatened his daughter with rape

Anurag Kashyap.
 

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 could let users send music to two Bluetooth devices at the same time.
 

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha was the lowest during the 1952 general elections when 11 members from the community were elected to the Lower House of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mumbai's Western Railway embraces the ‘modern woman’ avatar

The new symbol, of a woman wearing a western business suit is going to be painted on all the ladies’ compartments. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

6-yr-old girl in Karnataka forced to beg to look after ailing mother

'I don't have my father so I want my mother to be well,' Bhagyashree told reporters. (Photo: ANI)

Surat fire tragedy: Lapses on part of civic body, builder; finds preliminary probe

The probe also found that the structure where the coaching class was operated was prone to fire incidents. (Photo: File)

Pune man booked for derogatory post on Urmila Matondkar

A complaint regarding the same was given by a woman worker of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Rupali Patil earlier on Monday. (Photo: File)

Former Samajwadi Party MP Kamlesh Balmiki found dead

Prima facie it was a case of poisoning. The body has been sent for the postmortem. (Photo: ANI)

11 CRPF, state police personnel injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

The injured troops, eight of the CoBRA and rest belonging to the state police, have been airlifted to state capital Ranchi. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham