Chemistry trounced poll arithmetic, says Modi

New Delhi/Varanasi: Four days after he steered the Bharatiya Janata Party to a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi was back in Varanasi on Monday to thank voters, party workers and offer prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Thanking the electorate, Mr Modi said that despite facing “political untouchability” and political violence, the BJP has worked on its chemistry with people to beat all poll arithmetic. “Political pundits are not aware that their thinking and logic is meant for the 20th century. Results show that beyond arithmetic there is chemistry and this time chemistry has triumphed over arithmetic,” Mr Modi said.

Calling himself a “sevak” of Varanasi, Mr Modi offered prayers at the temple after a roadshow. “For the country I am the PM, but for you I am your MP, I am your sevak,” he told the Varanasi electorate.

Mr Modi was accompanied by BJP president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. An LED screen had been installed at the entrance of Kashi Vishwanath temple that live-streamed visuals from inside as Mr Modi offered prayers.

Wondering aloud why political pundits still considered his party as one that belongs to the Hindi heartland, Mr Modi said at a meeting of BJP workers, “There is no region where the BJP’s poll percentage is not rising. We have a government in Assam, getting elected in Ladakh yet political pundits say (ours is) Hindi heartland politics. This is a misconception that has been created.”