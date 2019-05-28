Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2019 61 personnel, 11 civ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

61 personnel, 11 civilians killed in J&K till April 2019: MHA

PTI
Published May 28, 2019, 11:53 am IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 11:53 am IST
The statement by Sulekha, Director, MHA came in response to an RTI plea filed by social activist Rohit Choudhary of J&K.
She said that the injured included 73 security force personnel and 69 civilians. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
 She said that the injured included 73 security force personnel and 69 civilians. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Jammu: Sixty-one security personnel and 11 civilians were killed while 142 people were injured in 177 terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir in the first four months of 2019, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said.

The statement by Sulekha, Director, MHA came in response to an RTI plea filed by social activist Rohit Choudhary of J&K. She said that the injured included 73 security force personnel and 69 civilians.

 

Earlier, General Officer Commanding in Chief (GoC-In-C), Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, had said 86 terrorists were killed this year in the state and vowed that operations against the ultras will continue.

"During this year, we have neutralised 86 terrorists so far. Twenty terrorists were also apprehended. Our operations against terrorists will continue. A number of ultras have been brought back to the mainstream with the help of their parents, teachers and senior citizens," Lt Gen Sinbh had said at a function in Udhampur last Monday.

He also said 450 terrorists were operating in Jammu and Kashmir and the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC) was intact with the full support of Pakistan as 16 terrorist camps were operating in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, ministry of home affairs, terrorists, line of control
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

In the new setting, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 17 MLAs. (Photo: Representational)

Goa House strength back to 40 as four MLAs take oath

He said the entire Opposition should take collective responsibility and introspect what went wrong. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

‘Rahul’s decision to quit suicidal, walking into BJP's trap’: RJD's Lalu

'In democracy the opposition should also be strong,' he added. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

After Nehru and Rajiv Gandhi, Modi most charismatic leader: Rajinikanth

BJP leader and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir (Photo: PTI)

Gambhir criticises attack on Muslim youth, Tiwari calls comment 'innocent'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Malinga teaches Stoinis how to bowl a slower delivery

When asked how he still manages to nail it, he said it comes from putting in extra hard work after training. (Photo: ICC/twitter)
 

What? TikTok to launch its own smartphone?

The report states that, ‘ByteDance’s latest project, the brainchild of founder Zhang Yiming, follows its acquisition of a number of patents from Smartisan, a Chinese phonemaker, and subsequent recruitment of some of its staff.’
 

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

The Nokia 3.2 has one of the largest displays found on a Nokia handset till date.
 

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap files FIR against man who threatened his daughter with rape

Anurag Kashyap.
 

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 could let users send music to two Bluetooth devices at the same time.
 

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha was the lowest during the 1952 general elections when 11 members from the community were elected to the Lower House of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

I just know who won and who lost: Karnataka minister Shivakumar

I'm just following Gandhi ji's theory, 'Don't hear bad, don't speak bad and don't see bad,' Shivakumar told reporters. (Photo: ANI)

'I have no plans to join BJP,' says Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor

Alpesh, who came to limelight due to his quota agitation some years back, joined the Congress in 2017 ahead of the last Gujarat polls and was elected from Radhanpur. (Photo: ANI)

5 die after drinking spurious liquor in Barabanki

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious note of the incident and directed senior officials to reach the spot and take stern action against the guilty. (Photo: Representational)

3 Haryana police officials sacked after video surfaces showing cops beating woman

The video surfaced two days ago after which police got details of the incident verified. (Representational Image)

UP woman forced to take child's body home after ambulance denied

As the parents of the deceased had no money, they began walking carrying their child. The boy's mother said he passed away while they were on the way home. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham