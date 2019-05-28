Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2019 3 Haryana police off ...
Nation, Current Affairs

3 Haryana police officials sacked after video surfaces showing cops beating woman

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 28, 2019, 11:07 am IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 11:11 am IST
A spokesman of police department said that the incident happened in October last year and was not reported to police by the woman.
The video surfaced two days ago after which police got details of the incident verified. (Representational Image)
 The video surfaced two days ago after which police got details of the incident verified. (Representational Image)

Faridabad: Haryana Police have ordered suspension of two head constables and terminated the services of three special police officers (SPOs) on Tuesday with immediate effect after a video of a woman allegedly being beaten up by Faridabad police officers surfaced on social media.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused in Faridabad on Monday.

 

Faridabad police commissioner Sanjay Kumar ordered suspension of head constables Baldev and Rohit and dismissal of three SPOs Krishan, Harpal and Dinesh.

A spokesman of police department said that the incident happened in October last year and was not reported to police by the woman. The video surfaced two days ago after which police got details of the incident verified.

The matter was also brought to the notice of Haryana Police on Monday by the state women commission which took strong view of the incident.

Navdeep Virk, the Additional Director General of Haryana Police (Law and Order), also tweeted about the incident.

He said the efforts were being made to find the woman. Her statement would be recorded for further investigation.

...
Tags: haryana police, crime, crime against women, social media
Location: India, Haryana


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

I'm just following Gandhi ji's theory, 'Don't hear bad, don't speak bad and don't see bad,' Shivakumar told reporters. (Photo: ANI)

I just know who won and who lost: Karnataka minister Shivakumar

Photo: Representational image

Kerala police on high alert after ISIS threat

Alpesh, who came to limelight due to his quota agitation some years back, joined the Congress in 2017 ahead of the last Gujarat polls and was elected from Radhanpur. (Photo: ANI)

'I have no plans to join BJP,' says Gujarat MLA Alpesh Thakor

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious note of the incident and directed senior officials to reach the spot and take stern action against the guilty. (Photo: Representational)

5 die after drinking spurious liquor in Barabanki



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What? TikTok to launch its own smartphone?

The report states that, ‘ByteDance’s latest project, the brainchild of founder Zhang Yiming, follows its acquisition of a number of patents from Smartisan, a Chinese phonemaker, and subsequent recruitment of some of its staff.’
 

Nokia 3.2 review: With great display comes even greater battery

The Nokia 3.2 has one of the largest displays found on a Nokia handset till date.
 

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap files FIR against man who threatened his daughter with rape

Anurag Kashyap.
 

Apple iPhone 11 could be great for couples as it can increase ‘us’ time

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 could let users send music to two Bluetooth devices at the same time.
 

Saumitra Khan only Muslim from BJP, representation of community rises to 27 in LS

Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha was the lowest during the 1952 general elections when 11 members from the community were elected to the Lower House of the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)
 

Mumbai's Western Railway embraces the ‘modern woman’ avatar

The new symbol, of a woman wearing a western business suit is going to be painted on all the ladies’ compartments. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

5 die after drinking spurious liquor in Barabanki

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious note of the incident and directed senior officials to reach the spot and take stern action against the guilty. (Photo: Representational)

UP woman forced to take child's body home after ambulance denied

As the parents of the deceased had no money, they began walking carrying their child. The boy's mother said he passed away while they were on the way home. (Photo: ANI)

10 killed, 6 injured after 2 cars collided near Rajasthan's Jodhpur

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Decomposed bodies of West Bengal minister's family members found at home

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. (Photo: Representational)

6-yr-old girl in Karnataka forced to beg to look after ailing mother

'I don't have my father so I want my mother to be well,' Bhagyashree told reporters. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham