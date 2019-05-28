Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 28 May 2019 10 killed, 6 injured ...
Nation, Current Affairs

10 killed, 6 injured after 2 cars collided near Rajasthan's Jodhpur

ANI
Published May 28, 2019, 9:34 am IST
Updated May 28, 2019, 9:34 am IST
Around 17 people were travelling in both cars at the time of the accident.
The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. (Photo: ANI)
 The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Jodhpur: 10 people were killed while six others sustained injuries after two SUV cars collided near Aagolai, 40 kilometres far from Jodhpur in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Around 17 people were travelling in both cars at the time of the accident. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

 

The police reached the accident spot after getting the information. The police officials admitted the injured to the hospital with the help of locals.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences to the bereaved on Twitter.
"Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in a severe road accident near Agolai village on Balesar-#Jodhpur road. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost dear ones, may God give them strength to bear this loss. May the injured recover soon," he tweeted.

"They were going to attend a marriage. A Scorpio car which was coming towards us hit both our cars. Six people from my family have died. 12 members including children and women were travelling in our Scorpio," said Subhash, a relative of the bereaved family.

...
Tags: car accident, ashok gehlot
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur


