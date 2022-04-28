Nation Current Affairs 28 Apr 2022 Jagan discusses ways ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan discusses ways to stop COVID-19 spreading

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 28, 2022, 6:54 am IST
Updated Apr 28, 2022, 6:54 am IST
He instructed officials to ensure that there was no recurrence of the ambulance incident at SVR Ruia Government General Hospital
Chief Minister held a review meeting with health department officials and directed them to implement Covid-19 preventive measures effectively. (Photo:DC)
 Chief Minister held a review meeting with health department officials and directed them to implement Covid-19 preventive measures effectively. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday participated in the video conference that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held with Chief Ministers on the evolving Covid-19 situation and discussed preventive measures to control its spread.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting with health department officials and directed them to implement Covid-19 preventive measures effectively.

 

He instructed officials to ensure that there was no recurrence of the ambulance incident at SVR Ruia Government General Hospital. He said the phone numbers for lodging complaints should be displayed at Arogya Mitra kiosks. The complaint numbers should be clearly visible on 104, 108 and Thalli Bidda vehicles.

The CM said one or two such incidents would tarnish the system and directed the officials to be on alert and set up an effective protocol to ensure that the Ruia-type incidents are not repeated.  

Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the police to take strict measures to ensure that the incident at Vijayawada government hospital, where a woman was sexually assaulted, is not repeated. He said CI and SI were suspended due to their negligence.

 

Home minister Taneti Vanitha, health minister Vidadala Rajini, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, Chief Minister’s Special Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, principal secretary, health, (Covid management and vaccination) Muddada Ravi Chandra, home principal secretary, home, Kumar Viswajeet were present in the meeting.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, covid-19 situation
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


