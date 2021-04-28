Telangana asks Bharat Biotech to prioritise state in Covid vaccine supplies

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday held a meeting with Bharat Biotech MD Dr. Krishna Ella at BRKR Bhavan. (Representational Image: AFP)

Hyderabad: The state government has requested Bharat Biotech to give priority to Telangana state and ensure supply of maximum doses of Covid-19 vaccine to facilitate free vaccination drive in-state announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao recently.

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday held a meeting with Bharat Biotech MD Dr. Krishna Ella at BRKR Bhavan.

The CS brought to the notice of Bharat Biotech that there will be a huge requirement of covid vaccines in Telangana as CM had announced to vaccinate entire population in the state for free on behalf of state government.

The CS said that the state government plans to vaccine 4 crore people in the state of which 35 lakh were already vaccinated during Centre's vaccination drive and huge vaccine stocks will be needed to vaccinate balance 3.65 crore people.

Dr Krisha Ella has responded positively to the request made by CS and assured that the company will ensure adequate vaccine supplies to Telangana.

Industries secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Bharat Biotech director Dr Sai Prasad were also present in the meeting.