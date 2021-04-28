Nation Current Affairs 28 Apr 2021 KCR undergoes furthe ...
KCR undergoes further tests, likely to return to Pragati Bhavan today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 28, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 28, 2021, 11:55 pm IST
CM's rapid test result came negative while the RTPCR test result will be known on Thursday
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has undergone the Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests at the CM’s farmhouse in Erravelli on the city outskirts. The Rapid test result came negative while the RTPCR test result will be known on Thursday.

Rao is likely to return to Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday after the report of RT-PCR test is ready.

 

The tests on Rao were conducted under the supervision of his personal physician Dr M.V. Rao. The CM has been in isolation at the farm house since April 19, when he was tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms. Doctors then advised him home isolation for 10 days till this Wednesday.

Tags: kcr health, kcr covid-19, k chandrasekhar rao, telangana cm
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


