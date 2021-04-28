Nation Current Affairs 28 Apr 2021 As other states grap ...
Nation, Current Affairs

As other states grapple with shortage, Kerala has reserve of 510 MT oxygen

PTI
Published Apr 28, 2021, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Apr 28, 2021, 12:36 pm IST
The government is now mulling possibilities of increasing the reserve stock upto 1000 MT to meet any adverse situations, authorities said
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja. (Image: Instagram/shailajateacher)
 Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja. (Image: Instagram/shailajateacher)

Thiruvananthapuram: As many states in the country continue to grapple with oxygen shortage, the Kerala government has said it has a reserve of 510 metric ton of the life-saving gas at production centres post-delivery.

The government is now mulling the possibilities of increasing the reserve stock upto 1000 MT to meet any adverse situations, authorities said.

 

In the wake of the number of COVID-19 cases crossing the 30,000 mark in the southern state, Health Minister K K Shailaja convened a special high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the availability of oxygen.

In view of the grim situation, it has been decided to set up audit committees in the state, district and hospital levels for the effective utilisation of the available oxygen in the state, she said.

"At present, 220 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen is available in government hospitals. Around 100 MT of oxygen is required for COVID and non-COVID treatments. After distribution, we have around 510 MT oxygen as reserve at production centred now," Shailaja said.

 

The meeting also discussed the possibilities of increasing the reserve capacity to 1000 MT to fight any sorts of emergencies.

District collectors were apprised of the requirements of oxygen based on the treatment facilities being set up in their concerned districts.

"The meeting also decided to take steps to avoid oxygen leakage at the treatment centres and give training to those officials handling oxygen cylinders," the minister said in a release.

Necessary steps would be taken to provide oxygen tankers the road clearance of ambulances, based on the directions issued by the central government, the statement added.

 

Venugopal Nambiar, in-charge of south India regulatory of Oxygen, Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade, National Health Mission state director Rathan Khelkar, district collectors and other participated.

In the highest single day surge so far, Kerala recorded 32,819 cases, including 86 health workers, as the active cases soared to over 2.47 lakh on Tuesday.

...
Tags: kerala oxygen, india oxygen shortage, health minister k k shailaja, oxygen supply
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

A woman collects water from a tap near a collapsed wall at an apartment building in Guwahati on April 28, 2021, after a strong earthquake hit Assam in northeastern India, damaging buildings, but there were no immediate reports of casualties. (AFP)

Series of earthquakes jolt Assam and most of the Northeast

Siddique Kappan. (via Twitter)

SC directs UP govt to shift Siddique Kappan to Delhi hospital for treatment

Multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India crossed a grim milestone Wednesday, April 28, 2021 of 200,000 people lost to the coronavirus as a devastating surge of new infections tears through dense cities and rural areas alike and overwhelms health care systems on the brink of collapse. (AP)

With 3,293 fresh fatalities today, India marks a grim milestone of two lakh deaths

Four cryogenic oxygen containers have arrived in India at Panagarh Air Base from Singapore. The containers were air lifted in an IAF C-17 aircraft from at Changi airport, Singapore. (PTI)

IAF airlifts 9 cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai, Singapore



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Election Commission bans victory rallies on May 2

BJP supporters from Gazole constituency during an election campaign for West Bengal Assembly Polls in Malda district, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (PTI)

No shortage of Oxygen in Telangana, says Etela Rajendar

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajendar (Image source: Facebook)

COVID-19: France to send oxygen generators, containers to India

French President Emmanuel Macron. (AFP)

Election Commission should be charged with murder: Madras HC

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, hearing a petition on whether there were adequate Covid safety procedures in place during vote counting at the Karur constituency, went so far as to say, “Election Commission officers should be booked on murder charges probably.” (PTI Image)

Amarnath pilgrims' registration suspended in view of grim Covid-19 situation

Devotees on their way to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath. (AP File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham