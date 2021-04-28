Nation Current Affairs 28 Apr 2021 10,22 COVID-19 cases ...
Nation, Current Affairs

10,22 COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hrs in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Apr 28, 2021, 6:47 am IST
Updated Apr 28, 2021, 6:47 am IST
52 people died from COVID-19, the state’s highest single day death toll yet from the disease
A woman waits to get tested at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad (AP /Mahesh Kumar A.)
 A woman waits to get tested at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad (AP /Mahesh Kumar A.)

Hyderabad: Covid-19 is ripping through Telangana and its people. Despite the ‘do not worry’, and ‘do not panic’ homilies from the state health department and various ministers, speaking in their respective districts, and sporadically attempting to allay fears among the people over the disease and play down its impact, the only thing that appears to be flying high in Telangana is the Coronavirus.

Proof of just how the virus has now gained control over the population it is infecting at a rapid rate came yet again on Monday.

 

The drums of death the virus is beating in the state got louder on Monday in Telangana state with the health department reporting its ‘official’ number that 52 people died from Covid-19, the state’s highest single day death toll yet from the disease.

Fresh cases too soared on Monday, taking a huge leap. Telangana registered a new burden of 10,122 cases on Monday, to its already creaking and groaning healthcare system.

Making Monday’s figures scary in many ways was the leap the cases took within a matter of 24 hours. On Sunday, the health department reported 6,551 cases. The surge in cases overnight was a whopping 3,571, more than half of the cases reported on Sunday, taking Monday’s total to an all-time high of 10,122 in the state.

 

Amidst the gloomy scenario, there was some hope too. The health department said that as many as 6,446 people have been deemed to have recovered from Covid-19 in the state on Monday. While the total cases so far in Telangana stood at 4,11,905, the total deaths climbed to 2,094. Of the total cases, as many as 3,40,590, have recovered from the disease in the state so far, the department said.

Meanwhile, fresh cases are growing at a frenetic pace across the state. While Hyderabad city and the rest of the GHMC area with 1,440 new cases reported the highest number for Monday, Medchal-Malkajgiri shot into the 700 cases a day territory reporting 751 new infections. Two other districts, Warangal Urban, and Ranga Reddy reported 653, and 621 cases respectively.

 

Three districts, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, and Khammam reported 498, 469, and 424 cases respectively, while most other districts reported cases between 100 and 400 on Monday. Only Jogulamba-Gadwal, Kumrum Bheem-Asifabad, Mulugu, and Narayanpet districts reported double digit cases.

...
Tags: covid-19 telangana, ghmc covid-19, hyderabad covid-19
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Four cryogenic oxygen containers have arrived in India at Panagarh Air Base from Singapore. The containers were air lifted in an IAF C-17 aircraft from at Changi airport, Singapore. (PTI)

IAF airlifts 9 cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai, Singapore

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajendar (Image source: Facebook)

No shortage of Oxygen in Telangana, says Etela Rajendar

BJP supporters from Gazole constituency during an election campaign for West Bengal Assembly Polls in Malda district, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (PTI)

Election Commission bans victory rallies on May 2

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday held a meeting with Bharat Biotech MD Dr. Krishna Ella at BRKR Bhavan. (Representational Image: AFP)

Telangana asks Bharat Biotech to prioritise state in Covid vaccine supplies



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Election Commission bans victory rallies on May 2

BJP supporters from Gazole constituency during an election campaign for West Bengal Assembly Polls in Malda district, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (PTI)

No shortage of Oxygen in Telangana, says Etela Rajendar

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajendar (Image source: Facebook)

COVID-19: France to send oxygen generators, containers to India

French President Emmanuel Macron. (AFP)

Election Commission should be charged with murder: Madras HC

A bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, hearing a petition on whether there were adequate Covid safety procedures in place during vote counting at the Karur constituency, went so far as to say, “Election Commission officers should be booked on murder charges probably.” (PTI Image)

Amarnath pilgrims' registration suspended in view of grim Covid-19 situation

Devotees on their way to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath. (AP File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham