34th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

29,450

1,560

Recovered

7,129

606

Deaths

938

57

Maharashtra85901282369 Gujarat3548394162 Delhi310887754 Rajasthan22627450 Madhya Pradesh2165357110 Uttar Pradesh198639931 Tamil Nadu1937110124 Andhra Pradesh117723531 Telangana100333225 West Bengal64910520 Jammu and Kashmir5461647 Karnataka51219319 Kerala4823554 Bihar345562 Punjab3309819 Haryana3012133 Odisha111371 Jharkhand103133 Uttarakhand51330 Chandigarh45170 Himachal Pradesh40222 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36271 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Current Affairs 28 Apr 2020 No Covid19 case repo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No Covid19 case reported in 80 districts in last 7 days, says health minister

ANI
Published Apr 28, 2020, 2:07 pm IST
Updated Apr 28, 2020, 2:07 pm IST
While 300 districts are non-hotspots, 129 districts with significant COVID-19 cases have been declared as hotspots
Representative Image. (PTI Photo)
 Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Eighty districts of the country have reported no COVID-19 cases over the last 7 days, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed on Tuesday.

The Union Minister, through video conferencing, interacted with autonomous institutes and public sector units (PSUs) under the department of biotechnology.

 

"No fresh case has been reported in 80 districts since last 7 days. In 47 districts, no case has been reported in the last 14 days, while 39 districts have not reported a case since the last 21 days. Seventeen districts have not reported a case for last 28 days," he said.

While 300 districts are non-hotspots, 129 districts with significant COVID-19 cases have been declared as hotspots, the Union Minister informed.

In the past 24 hours, no fresh case has been reported from 16 districts.

As India battles COVID-19, coronavirus cases on Tuesday soared to 29,435, including 21,632 active cases, 6869 cured/discharged patients and 934 deaths, as per the data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

...
Tags: dr harsh vardhan, union health minister, covid-19 hotspot, covid19 hotspots in india, coronavirus cases in india, covid-19 cases
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

NITI Aayog building in the National Capital has been sealed for 48 hours, after a director level officer tested positive for coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hrs after officer tests positive for Covid19

Mumbai Police cops aged above 55 asked to go on leave. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai cops aged above 55 asked to stay home after 3 die of Covid19

Bengaluru civic workers spray disinfectant at the Anand Rao Circle in the city. (DC Photo: Satish B)

Lockdown to continue in Karnataka till May 15 with relaxations for green zones

New guidelines for home isolation of people with very mild symptoms of coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

Patients with very mild Covid19 symptoms can opt for home isolation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NITI Aayog building sealed for 48 hrs after officer tests positive for Covid19

NITI Aayog building in the National Capital has been sealed for 48 hours, after a director level officer tested positive for coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai cops aged above 55 asked to stay home after 3 die of Covid19

Mumbai Police cops aged above 55 asked to go on leave. (PTI Photo)

Patients with very mild Covid19 symptoms can opt for home isolation

New guidelines for home isolation of people with very mild symptoms of coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

Covid19 cases climb to 29,435, death toll at 934: Health ministry

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,632, while 6,868 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court staffer tests positive for coronavirus

A staffer of the Supreme Court tested positive for coronavirus. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham