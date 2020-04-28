34th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Current Affairs 28 Apr 2020 Corona milestone cit ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Corona milestone city Kalaburagi witnesses fifth fatality

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Apr 28, 2020, 10:33 am IST
Updated Apr 28, 2020, 10:33 am IST
Despite strict containment measures, positive cases continue to well up on Karnataka town
Kalaburagi recorded the first coronavirus fatality in India (Facebook)
 Kalaburagi recorded the first coronavirus fatality in India (Facebook)

 

 

 

M B GIRISH

 

Kalaburagi: A 57-year-old man died of Covid-19 at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital in Kalaburagi on Monday, making him the fifth such fatality in the town that repoted the first coronavirus death in the country.

The 57-year-old is a resident of Aland town and was admitted to hospital on April 21. After a week’s treatment, the person did not respond to the treatment and died on Monday.

Ever since the first death, of a religious scholar on March 10, this entire district has been under a vice-like lockdown, but the latest death Monday indicated that containment of the epidemic has not been easy for the district administration.

Following the death of the 57-year-old, another six samples have tested positive for the disease. Among the new positives are the mother of the dead man.

                            

About the man’s medical history, sources told Deccan Chronicle he had been suffering from a liver complaint. He had sought medical advice from private hospitals in Kalaburagi and Solapur in Maharashtra before he turned up for medical attention in Aland and later on in Kalaburagi.

 

As many as 43 samples of the man’s family were subjected to lab tests. Some 28 of the samples tested negative and 15 reports are yet to be delivered to the district administration.

 

A health bulletin released by depucty Commissioner B. Sharath Monday evening stated that a total of 44 cases in the district have returned positive out of 3776 samples sent for lab tests so far.

On the happier side, seven cases have been cured and discharged from hospitals. There are 21 containment zones, and 20 of them are active containment zones in Kalaburagi.

Tags: kalaburagi, coronavirus fatality, gulbarga
Location: India, Karnataka, Gulbarga


