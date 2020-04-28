82 fresh Covid19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally reaches 1,259

Amaravati: 82 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1259 on Tuesday, said the state Command Control Room.

In last 24 hours from 9 am on Monday to 9 am on Tuesday 5,783 samples were tested for the virus, of which 82 were detected positive.

The highest number of positive cases were confirmed from Kurnool (40), followed by Guntur (17), Krishna (13), Kadapa (7) and Nellore (3).

Out of 1259 cases, 970 are undergoing treatment and 258 have been cured and discharged.

No new death has been reported on Tuesday and the toll stands at 31.