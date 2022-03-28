Nation Current Affairs 28 Mar 2022 Two-day strike affec ...
Two-day strike affects normal life in Kerala

PTI
Published Mar 28, 2022, 11:52 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2022, 11:52 am IST
State-run KSRTC buses did not operate while taxis, auto-rickshaws and private buses kept away from the roads across the state
Strike supporters erect flags at a traffic intersection on the first day of two day nationwide strike called by various labor unions in Kochi, Kerala, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP/R S Iyer)
Thiruvananthapuram/ Kochi: The two-day nationwide strike called by a joint forum of central trade unions began in Kerala on Monday with almost all institutions downing their shutters.

The joint forum has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people.

 

State-run KSRTC buses did not operate while taxis, auto-rickshaws and private buses kept away from the roads across the state. Commercial vehicles including trucks and lorries are also not plying expressing solidarity with the strike.

However, the essential services including milk, newspapers, hospitals, ambulances were not affected.

According to media reports from various parts of the state, certain agitators allegedly tried to prevent employees of private firms from reaching their offices.

Meanwhile, police have arranged transport facilities for those who have reached the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway station to travel to the Regional Cancer Centre.

 

The two-day strike by the Joint Platform of central trade unions is to protest against "the anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-national policies" of the central government.

All employees unions in the state and the country except the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh are taking part in the protest.

The protestors on Monday morning tried to prevent some employees from entering Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Kochi.

Certain employees tried to enter the BPCL premises as the Kerala High Court had on Friday restrained five trade unions from participating in the nationwide strike.

 

Considering a plea filed by the BPCL challenging the trade unions in the company joining the protest, Justice Amit Rawal had issued an interim order restraining the unions from going on strike according to their call from 7 AM on March 28 to 7 AM on March 30.

...
Tags: bharat bandh, national strike
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


