Tight security arrangements at yadadri temple for inauguration ceremony

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police chief Mahesh Bhagwat on Sunday reviewed security arrangements for the inauguration ceremony of the Yadadri Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday.

Bhagwat inspected the temple premises and instructed officials to make foolproof security arrangements.

“The Chief Minister will be inaugurating the temple on Monday. I assure that the inauguration ceremony will be provided with all security protocols by the Rachakonda police,” Bhagwat said and stated that CCTVs were being installed all over the temple premises.

A dedicated team from the Special Protection Force will be deployed at the temple as an additional security measure. All the devotees will be frisked and tight bandobast arrangements were being put in place at the temple premises by police teams.

Bhagwat said SHE teams will be deployed at the temple for the safety of women devotees. He asked devotees to follow security protocols.

The commissioner was accompanied, among others, by DCP K. Narayana Reddy, and IT Cell inspector Sridhar Reddy.