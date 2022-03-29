Nation Current Affairs 28 Mar 2022 Revenue staff do sur ...
Revenue staff do survey of controversial land

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K.M.P. PATNAIK
Published Mar 29, 2022, 1:51 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2022, 1:51 am IST
The house plot measurs 530 square yards in Bakkannapalem in Madhurawada area under Survey No 1
Visakhapatanam: Revenue officials from Visakhapatnam rural tahsildar office conducted the survey on a house plot measuring 530 square yards in Bakkannapalem in Madhurawada area under Survey No 1 on Monday.

This piece of land became controversial with a top Intelligence Bureau SP claiming ownership and a private builder firm promoted by local MP MVV Satyanarayana stressing that it was government land. The builder has a plot next to this land.

 

SP Madhu, currently posted in Vijayawada, told Deccan Chronicle that he and three others purchased the 530 square yards of land a few years ago and recently planned to construct four houses. Some persons from the builder firm came and raised objections to the work, claiming that the land belonged to the government.

Later, he approached the tahsildar and got a certificate from him on Saturday saying he owned only 167 square yards and the rest of the land belonged to the government. The builder meanwhile constructed a culvert in 167 square yards. This deprived him of the claim for the entire piece of the land.

 

“When I asked the representatives of the builder about the culvert, they kept mum. Then I filed a complaint with PM Palem police against the real estate agent, who sold the land, and the builder for constructing the culvert,’’ Madhu said.

Meanwhile, tahsildar Rama Rao told Deccan Chronicle that the land was under the jurisdiction of two revenue villages. The portion of land belonging to MVV Builders was under Madhurawada village and the other piece belonging to Madhu was under Bakkannapalem revenue village.

“We are checking the master plan of VMRDA to find out the marking of culvert and road in this controversial piece of land,’’ Rama Rao said.

 

Tags: mvv satyanarayana
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


