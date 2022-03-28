Nationwide strike likely to fizzle out in city

The nationwide bandh call given by a joint forum of several trade unions on Monday and Tuesday is not expected to affect normal life in the twin cities, according to various leaders. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: The nationwide bandh call given by a joint forum of several trade unions on Monday and Tuesday is not expected to affect normal life in the twin cities, according to various leaders.

All RTC buses, autorickshaws, cab services, national and private banks, petrol pumps and other services would function normally.

Telangana Cab Drivers and Owners Association state president Shiva said cab services would not be affected. Private and public bank employees said banks would be open Monday and Tuesday. Petrol bunk owners also said the fuel outlets would function normally.

V.C. Sajjanar, managing director of the TS Road Transport Corporation said buses would be operated as usual. "None of our staff members has any issue and they are not willing to take part in any strike," he said.

Meanwhile, the Platform of Central Trade Unions that called for the protest against Central government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people, said transport workers, electricity staff and bank unions had decided to join the strike. The strike notices have been given by unions in sectors including coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks and insurance companies among others.