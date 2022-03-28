Nation Current Affairs 28 Mar 2022 KCR attends 'Ma ...
KCR attends 'Maha Kumbha Samprokshana' ceremony at Yadadri Temple

ANI
Published Mar 28, 2022, 11:41 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2022, 11:58 am IST
The reconstruction of the temple has been made at a cost of Rs 1,280 crore in the past five-and-a-half years
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Yadadri temple. (ANI)
Yadadri (Telangana): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao attended the 'Maha Kumbha Samprokshana' ceremony at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Monday.

KCR reached Yadadri along with his family.

 

The architectural masterpiece has been constructed with 2,50,000 tonne black granite. The temple exhibits a fusion of both Dravidian and Kakatiyan styles of architecture.

The reconstruction of the temple has been made at a cost of Rs 1,280 crore in the past five-and-a-half years. More than 2,000 sculptors and thousands of workers have been engaged in the reconstruction work, which is still under progress.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the officials for the conduct of 'Maha Kumbha Samprokshana'. The authorities are making the necessary arrangements to handle the large number of devotees who are expected to arrive on Monday.

 

The temple management has set up an automated and mechanized prasadam production unit atop the hill.

It is also learnt that the devotees visiting the temple in Yadadri can get unlimited laddu, pulihora and vada prasadam at the temple.

...
Strike supporters erect flags at a traffic intersection on the first day of two day nationwide strike called by various labor unions in Kochi, Kerala, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP/R S Iyer)

Two-day strike affects normal life in Kerala

Pramod Sawant takes oath as Chief Minister of Goa (ANI)

Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa Chief Minister for 2nd consecutive term

Trade unions AITUC, CITU and others staged a rasta-roko at Maddilapalem junction in Visakhapatnam, blocking traffic on the NH-16. (PTI file photo)

Stir in Visakhapatnam opposing steel plant sale

A health worker administers the Corbevax vaccine to a student during a Vaccination drive for 12 to 14 age group children at a school in Ahmedabad (AP/Ajit Solanki)

India records 1,270 new COVID-19 cases, 31 fatalities



