Nation Current Affairs 28 Mar 2022 Demand up for ' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Demand up for 'Made in India' goods: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 28, 2022, 6:44 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2022, 6:44 am IST
India’s supply chains are getting stronger by the day, the PM added in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio address yesterday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

New Delhi: India attaining its export target of $400 billion, or Rs 30 lakh crores, shows that the demand for items made in India is increasing all over the world and also that India’s supply chains are getting stronger by the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday in his monthly Mann ki Baat radio address.

“Last week we achieved a feat that filled all of us with pride. You must have heard that last week India achieved its export target of $400 billion, or Rs 30 lakh crores. At first instance, it might come across as a matter related to the economy; but more than the economy, it is related to the capability of India, the potential of India. At one time, the figure of exports from India used to be $100 billion, at times $150 billion, sometimes $200… Today, India has reached $400 billion. In a way, this means that the demand for items made in India is increasing all over the world; the other meaning is that the supply chains of India are getting stronger by the day… and it also has a very big message. The nation takes great strides when its resolves are bigger than dreams,” Mr Modi said.

 

The PM added: “New, ever new products from all corners of the country are reaching foreign shores. Leather products from Hailakandi in Assam or handloom products from Osmanabad, fruits and vegetables from Bijapur or black rice from Chandauli… the exports of all of these are increasing. Now, you will also find the world-famous apricot of Ladakh in Dubai too and in Saudi Arabia, you will find bananas shipped from Tamil Nadu. Most important, an array of new products are being sent to ever newer countries. For example, the first consignment of millets grown in Himachal and Uttarakhand was exported to Denmark. Bainganapalli and Subarnarekha mangoes from Krishna and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh were exported to South Korea. Fresh jackfruits from Tripura were exported to London by air and for the first time King Chilli from Nagaland was dispatched to London. Similarly, the first consignment of Bhalia wheat was exported from Gujarat to Kenya and Sri Lanka. This means, now, if you go to other countries, Made in India products will be more visible than ever before.”

 

Mr Modi further added: “This list is very long and the power of ‘Make in India’ is equivalent in might to the extent of the list. Equally great is the potential of India… and the basis of its strength are our farmers, artisans, our weavers, engineers, our small entrepreneurs, the MSME sector; people from many different professions, all of them are its true strength. It is only due to their hard work that the goal of exporting to the tune of $400 billion has been achieved. I am happy that this power of the people of India is now reaching new markets in every nook and corner of the world. When each and every Indian is vocal for local, it does not take long for the local to become global. Let’s make the local ‘global’ and augment the prestige of our products further.”

 

...
Tags: mann ki baaat, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi


Horoscope 28 March 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

GHMC's reform of the property tax (PT) structure to make it 'citizen-friendly' has resulted in a hike of at least 50 per cent for residential properties in the city. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

GHMC's 'reform' hikes property tax

Some of them made do by reducing the quantity of food. They are now set to further hike the prices next month. (Representational image: Pixabay)

As costs rise, tiffin centres hike prices, serve less food

Except for the offline banking transactions, the strike may not affect the other services, according to the authorities. (Representational image/DC)

Two-day strike, 25K crore bank offline transactions may be stalled in AP

Prof. Kodandaram founder Telangana Jana Samithi (right) and scientist Sagar Dhara Former UNEP consultant (left) looks at the present situation of Osman Sagar encroachments on Google Earth print out shown in the Discussions and Resolutions demanding to remove encroachments inside Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar and all illegal structures in prohibited zone and strict implementation of GO111, way forward. (DC Photo)

Repeal GO No. 111 to cause floods



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India asks Sri Lanka to 'exercise caution' while handling fishing boats

There have been periodic instances of Indian fishermen being apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. (Photo: AFP)

After 2 years, India to resume regular international flights from today

There are a few new airlines which include India Salam Air, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Qantas and American airline, to begin airline operations with India. (ANI Image)

5th price revision in prices of petrol, diesel in 6 days

Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rise under which it will organise rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7. (PTI)

India: No normalcy in ties till troops disengage in Ladakah

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during their meeting, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Nepal PM to visit India on first visit abroad

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->