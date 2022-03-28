CM Jagan pays rich tributes to Goutham Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pays homage to former Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce Late Mekapati Goutham Reddy at VPR Convention Centre in Nellore on Monday. (Twitter: @sreeharipudi)

Nellore: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said he is unable to comprehend the fact that former Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy is no more, while recalling his association with him since childhood.

The CM was addressing a large gathering that turned up to pay homage to Goutham Reddy at VPR Convention Centre in Nellore on Monday.

“He is a good politician, good MLA, good minister, and good friend. I feel it difficult to digest his demise. Entire YSR Congress including myself will be with the family though we can’t fill the void,” Jaganmohan Reddy said.

Stressing that Goutham Reddy would not have entered into politics if not for his encouragement, he credited him for prevailing upon his father Rajamohan Reddy to join YSR Congress when he was a Congress MP.

“Though he is one year older than me, he used treatment me as an elder and used to motivate me by stating that ‘you can do it," the Chief Minister said, adding that Goutham was with him in every step as a friend and well-wisher.

“Goutham had put all his efforts to bring good name to the state and to me and he was on the mission just before his demise too,” Jagan added, referring to Mekapati's trip to Dubai for industrial promotion.

Referring to Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy’s request to include Udayagiri segment under Phase I of Veligonda project to address its irrigation and drinking water needs, he said he would address the issue all also fulfil all the dreams of Goutham Reddy.

He also said that he will convert the engineering college run by the Mekapati family in Udayagiri as an agriculture and horticulture college and make it a university in the future.

Former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, his wife Manimanjari, Goutham Reddy’s wife Sri Keerthi, MPs Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Adala Prabhakar Reddy, ministers Anilkumar Yadav and Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and all YSRC Legislators and MLCs of Nellore were present among others.