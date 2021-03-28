Nation Current Affairs 28 Mar 2021 Steady rise in Covid ...
Steady rise in Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

As many as 1,005 new infections were reported in Sunday’s daily count, this being the highest single-day tally since November last
Health worker conducting COVID-19 test for woman at railway station in Vijayawada. (DC Image)
VIJAYAWADA: The rate of Coronavirus infections is gradually increasing in Andhra Pradesh. As many as 1,005 new infections were reported in Sunday’s daily count, this being the highest single-day tally since November last.

In the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, 1,005 infections and two deaths were reported. With this, the cumulative coronavirus infection tally reached 8,98,815 and the death toll touched 7,205.

 

“The total number of active cases stood at 5,394 while 324 patients have recovered and were discharged in the past 24 hours. The total recoveries were 8,86,216 and the recovery rate now stood at 98.60 per cent in AP,” officials said.

As many as 31,142 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and their positivity rate was 3.23 per cent, the highest in the past five months. The overall positivity rate vis-a-vis the 1.499crore total samples tested in AP is stood at six per cent.

One each death was registered in Krishna and Chittoor districts on Sunday.

 

Guntur district reported the highest single-day tally of 225 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. This was followed by Chittoor with 184, Visakhapatnam 167, Krishna 135, Nellore 84, Kurnool 42, Anantapur 36, Prakasam 35, East Godavari 25, Srikakulam 22, Kadapa 21, West Godavari 16 and Vizianagaram 13 new coronavirus infections.

East Godavari was on top with 1,25,253 Coronavirus cases followed by West Godavari with 94,500, Chittoor 89,326, Guntur 77,120, Anantapur 68,250, Nellore 62,921, Prakasam 62,439, Kurnool 61,404, Visakhapatnam 61,202, Kadapa 55,693, Krishna 49,935, Srikakulam 46,568 and Vizianagaram 41,309 cases.

 

