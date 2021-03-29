Nation Current Affairs 28 Mar 2021 Kurnool airport open ...
Kurnool airport opens, to house south India's biggest industrial park

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SIVARAMI REDDY
Published Mar 29, 2021, 4:18 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2021, 7:17 am IST
Rajendranath Reddy said that another 2,000 acres of land is being acquired for the proposed industrial park
Water cannon salute being given to welcome the first flight landing at Orvakal airport, in Kurnool district. (Photo: PTI)
KURNOOL: To celebrate the inaugural flight arriving amid much ceremony at the Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy Kurnool airport, finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that south India's biggest industrial park will come up around the facility at a cost of Rs 800 crore.

About 7,000 acres of land has been acquired for the purpose, he pointed out adding that this will transform the region's economy.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, the minister said that the airport runway would be increased in the next phase. The operational runway length at present is 2,000 metres. There is in-principle approval for 3,100 metres, which can be extended on the western side, he said.

"I am excited to see the airport buzzing with passengers and aircraft. I am sure that this will become one of the busiest airports in the days ahead," the minister said.

There was a festive atmosphere at the airport on Sunday when the first flight arrived from Bengaluru carrying 52 passengers. A ceremonial water cannon salute was given to the IndiGo flight after it landed.

 

Among the first passengers to disembark was Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav. The passengers were welcomed by Rajendranath Reddy, labour minister Gummanur Jayaram, Nandyal MP Pocha Bramananda Reddy.

Rajendranath Reddy said that the proposal for establishing an airport at Kurnool was made even before it became the capital of the undivided Andhra Pradesh between1953 and 1956. It took 60 long years to realise this dream, he said.

Reddy said that another 2,000 acres of land is being acquired for the proposed industrial park.

On the issue of the judicial capital, he said that the Chief Minister was keen on realizing it. A court nod will pave the way for establishing the High Court here, he said.

 

With regard to the new campus of Silver Jubilee Government College at Jagannatha Gattu, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has already issued GO sanctioning money for the project.

Tags: kurnool airport, uyyalawada narasimha reddy kurnool airport, indigo flight in kurnool, kurnool first flight from bengaluru
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


