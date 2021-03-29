Nation Current Affairs 28 Mar 2021 Covid cases in Andhr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid cases in Andhra University rise to 102

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 29, 2021, 4:44 am IST
Updated Mar 29, 2021, 4:44 am IST
Officials said the total number of infections at AU rose to 102. Of them, 96 were boys, one a girl student and five faculty members
Sanitation workers spray the disinfectant at the premises of Andhra University Engineering College after a huge spike in COVID-19 positive cases. (Photo: DC/ Narasimha Murthy)
Visakhapatnam: Minister for tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanti) held a Covid review meeting with Andhra University vice-chancellor in the presence of Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari at the university registrar’s office on Sunday.

Officials said the total number of infections at AU rose to 102. Of them, 96 were boys, one a girl student and five faculty members.

 

The minister said quality treatment was being given to the infected students and added that the parents need not worry. All the 102 were kept in isolation and 200 other students/staff in quarantine. He said 550 super speciality beds were kept ready in CSR Block in King George Hospital and another 600 in VIMS Hospital.

Vice-chancellor Prof PVGD Prasad Reddy, Andhra Medical College principal Dr PV Sudhakar, district medical and health officer Dr P Suryanarayana and university registrar Prof K Krishnamohan were present.

Dr Sudhakar said sporadic cases were being reported from the peripheral areas of Visakhapatnam, which include Madhuravada, Arilova, Pendurthi, Vepagunta and Gajuwaka.

 

“People have lowered their guard and crowd around in public places despite the advisories from the health department. The number of tests are being increased,” he said and urged the people to have the vaccination at ward secretariats or other nearest places.

Another official said the fishing harbour market that witnessed a crowd of over 5,000 people on Sunday morning, as also tourist spots, cinema halls and shopping complexes are places where the infection could spread rapidly.

