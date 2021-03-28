COVID-affected tribal girl confined to farm field in Telangana's Adilabad

The girl, a student of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential College at Mudhole in Nirmal district, had been sent home after she contracted Coronavirus along with some other students. (Representational Image/PTI)

ADILABAD: An Adivasi girl student of Intermediate first year, who tested positive for Covid-19, has for the last seven days been quarantined in a field away from her house at Saleguda village in Indravelli mandal of Adilabad district.

The girl, a student of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential College at Mudhole in Nirmal district, had been sent home after she contracted Coronavirus along with some other students. She says she is staying away from her family members and villagers as they may otherwise contract the virus from her. The student maintains she will return home after completing her 14 days of isolation.

Her father Madavi Mahadu is staying with her though at a distance. Their other family members are bringing food for them.

However, there is another version doing rounds that village elders have asked her to stay away from the village till she completes her quarantine period in interests of the entire village.