Nation Current Affairs 28 Mar 2021 23 DWMA employees te ...
Nation, Current Affairs

23 DWMA employees test positive in Kadapa

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 28, 2021, 4:21 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2021, 4:21 am IST
All staff members were immediately given the work from home option while the entire office was sanitized
Public negligence is presumed to be the main reason for the increase in Covid cases, which for the last two months was in single digits but was now increasing. (Representational Photo: PTI)
 Public negligence is presumed to be the main reason for the increase in Covid cases, which for the last two months was in single digits but was now increasing. (Representational Photo: PTI)

KADAPA: Fear broke out at Kadapa collector's office here on Saturday after news spread that 23 staff of District Water Management Authority (DWMA) office in D Block of the collectorate had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Two employees working in the DWMA social audit department here showed fever symptoms on Thursday. Following this, all employees in the section underwent Covid test and five tested positive. The matter was immediately brought to the notice of district collector Chevuru Harikiran. A Covid test was conducted on 60 employees on the collector’s instructions. As of Saturday morning, another 18 employees were declared positive and sent to home isolation. All staff members were immediately given the work from home option while the entire office was sanitized. But this development has spread fears in the collector's office complex.

 

An officer told Deccan Chronicle that not all employees had shown Covid symptoms but were isolated as a precautionary measure.

Public negligence is presumed to be the main reason for the increase in Covid cases, which for the last two months was in single digits but was now increasing.

Two days ago three family members of a forest officer in Siddavatam mandal were confirmed Covid positive.

It was on March 31 last year that 15 cases were reported for the first time in Kadapa district. At one stage it had risen to almost 1,000 cases per day. However, since December there has been a steady decline and it fell sharply in January and February. There has been a resurgence from the third week of this month. A total of 40 cases were reported in Kadapa district on Saturday. In addition, a total of 55,861 positive cases were registered in the district. So far 55,187 people have fully recovered from the disease and 84 are in home isolation.

 

Harikiran and SP Karur Karunapati Nagendra Kumar Anburajan have decided to impose heavy fines on those who come out without a mask. Shops allowing customers without masks would be strictly dealt with.

Anburajan told reporters that police teams would conduct inspections everywhere and warned that fines would be levied if anyone appeared on the roads without a mask.

...
Tags: 23 dwma employees test positive in kadapa, employees of kadapa collector office test positive, 23 staff of district water management authority test positive
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Cuddapah


Horoscope 28 March 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The civic body executed the road underbridge as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) at a cost of Rs 59.09 crore. — DC file photo

Hitec City RuB to be opened on April 8

Most students come from lower income families and taking exams online will be difficult, says Hyderabad DEO. — . Representational image/DC

Closure of schools rakes up old issues

Very few contractors have turned up for projects citing not only land acquisition issues but also lack of budgetary allocations by the government and the civic body. — Representational image/DC

Nala widening works remain a herculean challenge for GHMC

The features that have been added recently include 'cancellation of registration', 'application for pending non-agriculture land assessment (NALA), and 'apply for pattadar passbook (PPB) semi-urban land'. — Representational image

Agricultural landowners flood Dharani portal with grievances



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No more lockdowns in Telangana, assures KCR

Telangana is one of the best performing States which contained the spread of the virus effectively and this was certified by the Centre. — DC file photo

Rajya Sabha adjourned briefly amid Opposition uproar over Insurance Amendment Bill

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha, during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

10 dead in fire at mall hospital treating COVID-19 patients in Mumbai's Bhandup

Firefighters attempt to douse a blaze at Dreams Mall, affecting patients admitted in the nearby COVID-19 dedicated Sunrise Hospital, in Mumbai, early Friday, March 26, 2021. (PTI)

Odisha claims no loss of life in Similipal forest fire, issues SOP to regulate blaze

While the government is yet to ascertain the cause of the blaze, local people said that forest fire is an annual phenomenon in Similipal but the intensity is high this year. (Twitter/@nv_odisha)

Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat faces Opposition ire

Soon after President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which will now be known as 'Narendra Modi stadium', social media was flooded with remarks, including by some leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties who alleged that the renaming exercise amounted to an
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham