Nation Current Affairs 28 Mar 2020 Telangana may not ga ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana may not gain from Centre’s new wage hike

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGA PRASAD SUNKU
Published Mar 28, 2020, 6:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2020, 6:20 pm IST
Labourers in the state already get Rs 211 per day, which is more than the pay hike announced by Sitharaman
Representational Image. (PTI)
 Representational Image. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Increasing the income of labourers working under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme as a part of the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) package announced on Thursday, is not expected to make much of a difference to MGNREGA beneficiaries in Telangana state.

On Thursday the Centre announced a  Rs 1.7-lakh crore PMGKY package in the wake of the nationwide lockdown.

 

The package was aimed at providing relief to those sections of society that need financial and other support in the current atmosphere.

According to Mr Chakradhar Buddha, programme director, Lib Tech India, whose team of engineers, social workers and social scientists works to improve public service delivery, MGNREGA workers in Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh earn Rs 211 per day, which is more than the amount that has been increased under PMGKY.

In fact, according to a notification of March 23, from the ministry of rural development, the wages were increased to Rs 237 and the new rates will come into force from April 1 for both Telugu states.

Every year, the wages are increased as part of the annual inflation adjustment.

This has seen wages rise from Rs 197 to Rs 205, and later to Rs 211 in 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Mr Buddha said this year the wages rose to Rs 237. “Under the new scheme, claims of wage increases are factually wrong and amount to deceiving people,” he says.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, when announcing the new scheme, also talked about social distancing in MGNREGA, which is nearly impossible. “This is operationally and technically not a feasible option,” Mr Buddha said.

He said MGNREGA workers have received no benefits in the big grand package.

“Actually, some of us anticipated that work days might be increased by another 50-100 days. But the Union minister didn't even mention the issue. If they had enhanced the work days it would be of great help. Each family requires a minimum 150-200 days of work for survival. If we look at it from a rural distress perspective, it is a pretty disappointing package for MGNREGA workers,” he said.

According to Mr Ravi Kanneganti of the Rythu Swaraja Vedika, “The government should first release the funds for which many workers had completed the works. Later they can increase the wages. In Telangana state, the wage is already Rs 237. I don't understand how the enhancement will benefit the workers in the state.”

On top of that there are no MGNREGA works happening in Telangana due to the strike by field assistants, added Mr Kanneganti.

...
Tags: finance minister nirmala sitharaman, pradhan mantri gareeb kalyan yojana (pmgky), mahatma gandhi national rural employment guarantee act (mgnrega), chakradhar buddha, lib tech india, ravi kanneganti, rythu swaraja vedika
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Road accident kills Karnataka labourers in Telangana amid lockdown
Over 70 per cent dip in 100 days work under MGNREGA

Latest From Nation

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (center) with family, surrounded by security personnels. (DC File Image)

Corona effect: VIPs feel safer without their personal guards

Representational Image. (PTI)

Donate food to the needy by leaving them at nearest police station: Karnataka DGP

The mask making in the state has been taken-up by jail inmates since March 17.

Karnataka prison inmates are busy making masks

The Macca Masjid in Old City which is usually filled with devotees for Juma prayers, wears a deserted look on Friday after the Telangana Wakf Board issued restrictions at the mosque in city. (DC Image: P Surendra)

Telangana to feed poor, migrants in lockdown



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Four more coronavirus cases in J&K, Friday congregations cancelled

A man walks under a umbrella near the main gate of historical Jamia Masjid locked for the congregational Friday prayers, during 3rd day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, in Srinagar. PTI photo

Kerala's first COVID-19 death reported from hospital in Ernakulam

A street in Kochi is seen deserted during the current coronavirus lockdown in Kerala. The state reported its first death due to the Covid-19 virus on March 28, 2020. (PTI)

India's corona count up to 873, toll 19

A firefighter sprays disinfectant on a street in Guwahati on March 25, 2020. India is anticipating a surge in coronapositive numbers in the weeks ahead even as it wrestles with a nationwide lockdown. (AP)

MP records 1st Covid19 death, 5 new cases reported, tally mounts to 21

Residents carry household items after purchasing from a market as police maintain security during the complete nationwide lockdown and curfew in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bhopal. PTI photo

Panic in Bhopal media as corona+ journalist attended Kamal Nath's press meet

The March 20, 2020 press conference at which then Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath announced his resignation. The press conference was attended by a journalist who later tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham