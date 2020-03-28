Nation Current Affairs 28 Mar 2020 Kerala police deploy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala police deploy drones to book lockdown violators

PTI
Published Mar 28, 2020, 7:37 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2020, 7:37 pm IST
The state Director General of Police Loknath Behera launched the monitoring using drones at a coastal hamlet Poonthura
Representational image
 Representational image

Thiruvanantapuram: As the nation-wide lockdown to prevent coronavirus spread continues, Kerala police on Saturday deployed drones at various places to monitor the unlawful assembly of people and book those violating the curfew norms.

The law enforcers took the technical route after finding that a large number of people tend to come out without any valid reason, despite repeated warnings and restriction.

 

It would help police get latest updates about the violations and take speedy action, official sources here said.

The state Director General of Police Loknath Behera launched the monitoring using drones at nearby coastal hamlet Poonthura, a police statement said.

He said the drone monitoring would be held in all the 14 districts.

The DGP also directed his fellow policemen not to touch vehicles, individuals and documents during the inspection as part of the lockdown to avoid the threat of the virus spread and ensure their safety, it said.

For this, gloves have been made mandatory for all policemen indulging in inspection, the statement added.

...
Tags: covid-19 india, coronavirus outbreak, covid-19 kerala
Location: India, Kerala


