Nation Current Affairs 28 Mar 2020 KCR says Telangana i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR says Telangana is prepared to fight upto 60,000 cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Mar 28, 2020, 10:43 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2020, 10:43 am IST
1,400 beds prepared as part of an Intensive Care Unit readied at Gachibowli stadium to tackle any eventuality
The state touched a single-day high of 10 positive cases for the first time since the crisis began on Friday. (AP)
 The state touched a single-day high of 10 positive cases for the first time since the crisis began on Friday. (AP)

Hyderabad: With a declaration that Telangana reported 10 more positive cases of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total positive cases to 59, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced that the state has augmented its capability to handle Covid-19 positive cases by increasing Intensive Care Units (ICU) and quarantine facilities in Hyderabad.

While addressing a press conference at Pragati Bhavan, Chandrasekhar Rao said that his government was “fully geared to meet any eventuality” arising out of the spread of coronavirus in the state.

 

He declared that the state government has kept 1,400 beds prepared as part of an Intensive Care Unit readied at Gachibowli stadium to tackle any eventuality after the state touched a single-day high of 10 positive cases for the first time since the crisis began.

The chief minister said that Telangana has now augmented its capability to handle over 60,000 Covid positive cases simultaneously. Chandrasekhar Rao disclosed that he had discussed the issue over phone with prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning, in which Modi had assured the state of all possible help.

Explaining the steps taken for gearing up the official machinery to tackle any kind of eventuality, he said the State has prepared a finalised pool of 11,000 healthcare professionals to be pressed into service.

Retired doctors and fresh medical graduates in the state will be requested to help Telangana fight coronavirus. The government has made arrangements to create facilities at isolation centres and quarantine facilities to handle as many as 11,000 people are suspected to have contracted the virus, he added.

He said that as of now, nearly 20,000 people have been under surveillance either in voluntary home quarantine or at government-run isolation centres.

Asserting that the only way to contain the spread of coronavirus is social distancing and maintaining hygiene, he appealed to people to follow strict self-discipline and abandon the attitude of “nothing-will-happen-to-us”.

The state government is prepared for any eventuality, even if it is a full-blown situation, Mr Rao said. All efforts by the government would, however, be futile if people do not cooperate, he said.

The threat of further import of the virus from foreign returnees has now been nullified with cancellation of international flights, he said.

 “Now it is time to be cautious and contain the spread of virus through local contacts. From the government's side, we are making all arrangements. But people should complement the government's efforts by staying indoors, maintaining social distancing and avoid gathering in groups.”

He pointed out that any deviation from these norms would only distract and divert much needed government focus and effort to “avoidable exercises”.

...
Tags: intensive care units, telangana lockdown, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, pragati bhavan, gachibowli stadium, coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Telangana, AP chief ministers join hands to keep the borders sealed
NOCs no help as borders stay shut between AP and Telangana

Latest From Nation

Migrant workers walk carrying their belongings on a highway to Uttar Pradesh to go back to their villages. (AFP)

UP government arranges 1,000 buses for stranded migrant workers

Guntur district police guarding inter state border shared with Telangana at Macherla town of Guntur District. (DC Photo: Tejo Roy)

Many stuck at AP border due to lockdown now get entry

A glimpse into the interiors of quarantine facility run by the Southern Naval Command to combat COVID-19 in Kochi. (PTI)

British media gives bad press to quarantine facilities in Kerala

The driver and the four passengers were booked for violating rules amid lockdown and taken into custody. (AFP)

4 held in Hyderabad for trying to flee in ambulance



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Four more coronavirus cases in J&K, Friday congregations cancelled

A man walks under a umbrella near the main gate of historical Jamia Masjid locked for the congregational Friday prayers, during 3rd day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, in Srinagar. PTI photo

Kerala's first COVID-19 death reported from hospital in Ernakulam

A street in Kochi is seen deserted during the current coronavirus lockdown in Kerala. The state reported its first death due to the Covid-19 virus on March 28, 2020. (PTI)

India's corona count up to 873, toll 19

A firefighter sprays disinfectant on a street in Guwahati on March 25, 2020. India is anticipating a surge in coronapositive numbers in the weeks ahead even as it wrestles with a nationwide lockdown. (AP)

MP records 1st Covid19 death, 5 new cases reported, tally mounts to 21

Residents carry household items after purchasing from a market as police maintain security during the complete nationwide lockdown and curfew in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bhopal. PTI photo

Panic in Bhopal media as corona+ journalist attended Kamal Nath's press meet

The March 20, 2020 press conference at which then Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath announced his resignation. The press conference was attended by a journalist who later tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham