Nation Current Affairs 28 Mar 2020 Infosys employee fir ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Infosys employee fired over Facebook post on COVID19

PTI
Published Mar 28, 2020, 10:26 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2020, 10:26 am IST
The software engineer had given a call to the public to sneeze in public to spread the coronavirus
The tech giant, which had initially believed that it could be a case of mistaken identity, confirmed later that the person in question has been terminated from service. (PTI)
 The tech giant, which had initially believed that it could be a case of mistaken identity, confirmed later that the person in question has been terminated from service. (PTI)

Bengaluru: The Insofys software engineer who gave a call to the public to sneeze in public to spread the coronavirus has been sacked, the company said.

The tech giant, which had initially believed that it could be a case of mistaken identity, confirmed later that Mujeeb Mohammad was its employee and stated that he has been terminated from service.

 

"Infosys has completed its investigation on the social media post by one of its employees and we believe that this is not a case of mistaken identity," the company tweeted late on Friday night.

The company said the social media post by the employee was against Infosys code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing.

"Infosys has a zero tolerance policy towards such acts and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee."

Mohammad had posted on Facebook, "Let's join hands, go out and sneeze with open mouth in public. Spread the virus."

He was arrested on Friday night.

...
Tags: infosys, bengaluru, wipro and tech mahindra, software engineer, coronavirus, covid-19, mujeeb mohammad
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

IAF hospital in Bengaluru to carry out Covid19 tests
Panic in Bhopal media as corona+ journalist attended Kamal Nath's press meet

Latest From Nation

Migrant workers walk carrying their belongings on a highway to Uttar Pradesh to go back to their villages. (AFP)

UP government arranges 1,000 buses for stranded migrant workers

Guntur district police guarding inter state border shared with Telangana at Macherla town of Guntur District. (DC Photo: Tejo Roy)

Many stuck at AP border due to lockdown now get entry

A glimpse into the interiors of quarantine facility run by the Southern Naval Command to combat COVID-19 in Kochi. (PTI)

British media gives bad press to quarantine facilities in Kerala

The driver and the four passengers were booked for violating rules amid lockdown and taken into custody. (AFP)

4 held in Hyderabad for trying to flee in ambulance



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Four more coronavirus cases in J&K, Friday congregations cancelled

A man walks under a umbrella near the main gate of historical Jamia Masjid locked for the congregational Friday prayers, during 3rd day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic, in Srinagar. PTI photo

Kerala's first COVID-19 death reported from hospital in Ernakulam

A street in Kochi is seen deserted during the current coronavirus lockdown in Kerala. The state reported its first death due to the Covid-19 virus on March 28, 2020. (PTI)

India's corona count up to 873, toll 19

A firefighter sprays disinfectant on a street in Guwahati on March 25, 2020. India is anticipating a surge in coronapositive numbers in the weeks ahead even as it wrestles with a nationwide lockdown. (AP)

MP records 1st Covid19 death, 5 new cases reported, tally mounts to 21

Residents carry household items after purchasing from a market as police maintain security during the complete nationwide lockdown and curfew in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bhopal. PTI photo

Panic in Bhopal media as corona+ journalist attended Kamal Nath's press meet

The March 20, 2020 press conference at which then Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath announced his resignation. The press conference was attended by a journalist who later tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham