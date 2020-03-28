Nation Current Affairs 28 Mar 2020 India's COVID-1 ...
India's COVID-19 cases reach 918: Latest data

PTI
Published Mar 28, 2020, 7:38 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2020, 7:42 pm IST
However, 79 of them have been cured while there have been 19 deaths so far
Workers prepare a quarantine centre at the Sarusojai Sports Complex in Guwahati on March 28, 2020. (AP)
 Workers prepare a quarantine centre at the Sarusojai Sports Complex in Guwahati on March 28, 2020. (AP)

New Delhi: The number of total COVID-19 cases climbed to 918 in India on Saturday, while the toll remained at 19, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Deaths have so far been reported from Maharashtra (5), Gujarat (3), Karnataka (2), Madhya Pradesh (2) and one each from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

 

In its updated data, released at 5.45 pm, the ministry stated the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is 819, while 79 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

The total number of 918 cases in the country included 47 foreigners, the data stated. 

