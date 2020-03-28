Nation Current Affairs 28 Mar 2020 India's corona ...
India's corona count up to 873, toll 19

78 people have been cured or discharged from quarantine
A firefighter sprays disinfectant on a street in Guwahati on March 25, 2020. India is anticipating a surge in coronapositive numbers in the weeks ahead even as it wrestles with a nationwide lockdown. (AP)
New Delhi: The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 873 in India on Saturday with the toll rising to 19, according to the Union Health Ministry.

In its updated figures at 9.30 am, the ministry mentioned two fresh deaths -- one each in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

 

Thus, deaths due to COVID-19 have so far been reported from Maharashtra (5), Gujarat (3), Karnataka (2), Madhya Pradesh (2) and one each from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

According to the data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 775, while 78 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated.

