search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

With US relations souring, China to Pak's rescue with USD 60 bn for CPEC

ANI
Published Mar 28, 2018, 7:20 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 7:20 pm IST
New power plants, roads, rail networks and a deep-water port are planned, with the project touted to overturn Pak's financial crisis.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif (left) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (Photo: AP/File)
 Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif (left) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (Photo: AP/File)

New Delhi: Ever since US President Donald Trump has tightened the screws on Pakistan over its apparent inability to control the Islamic militants active in the country and its neighbours, it seems inevitable that Pakistan will have to turn to China to look for financial support.

The diplomatic discord between the two nations has intensified following Trump's tweet on January 1, wherein he blamed the US government of 'foolishly' giving Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and later when he cut off USD 2 billion in security assistance to Pakistan earlier this year.

 

Trump's administration followed up by placing Pakistan under the watch list of Paris based Financial Action Task Force's list of countries with inadequate terrorist financing controls, something that could severely hamper Pakistan's ability to lure in foreign investment.

Yigal Chazan, an associate at Alaco, a London-based business intelligence consultancy, in his column for The Diplomat, has said that Pakistan's debt problems have become worse and compounded by their foreign-exchange reserves dropping 27 per cent in the last year.

To buttress his point, he has cited one recent IMF survey and suggested that the country could be facing default, as the report doubted its ability to balance its books and added that with the USA's influence over World Bank and IMF's decision, Pakistan may well have to turn to the second largest economy of the world for financial assistance.

And it will not be a first, China helping stabilise a distressed Pakistan economy for many a years now, with it being the largest investor for the country last year.

As per reports, Beijing will inject around USD 60 billion into China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). New power plants, roads, rail networks and a deep-water port are planned, with the project touted to overturn Pakistan's financial crisis.

However, there are arguments that China's apparent debt-trap diplomacy enables Beijing to dictate the terms of investment projects and exert excessive leverage over its economic partners. Pakistan is particularly exposed because its reliance on Chinese funds to stabilise the economy seems likely to deepen, because of the US's recent stance.

Sri Lanka would provide a reminder of China loan shark tactics as they had to hand over the port of Hambantota on a 99-year lease to clear off loans of around USD 8.8 billion.

On the longer run, it is clear that Pakistan can reap huge benefits from the Chinese economic engagement, but in its haste to attract investment it must not hand over all the cards over to for Beijing to dictate the terms of projects.

Tags: pakistan-china ties, cpec, donald trump, islamic militants
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung launches Galaxy J7 Prime 2 for Rs 13,999

The Galaxy J7 Prime 2 also sports 13MP cameras on both the front and rear with an aperture of f/1.9 for both sensors.
 

Video: Pole dancing pregnant woman shocks the internet

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women taking hormone therapy for menopause have less belly fat: Study

Women taking hormone therapy for menopause have less belly fat. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shocking: Man kills pregnant wife believing she was ‘hybrid human’

A post mortem showed Diana had been stabbed in the neck and head with a scimitar-style sword.
 

Here's how Steve Smith emotionally reacted to his year ban by Cricket Australia

Smith's ban will include all top-level cricket in Australia for the next year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Smith, Warner barred from IPL 2018; SRH, RR to get substitutes

While David Warner was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad unit, Steve Smith was a member of the Rajasthan Royals outfit in Indian Premier League. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Share information on data breach by April 7: Govt notice to Facebook

Facebook has been asked 'Whether Facebook or its related or downstream agencies utilising Facebook’s data have previously been engaged by any entities to manipulate the Indian electoral process?' (Photo: File/AP)

Deadline for linking Aadhaar with welfare schemes extended to June 30

The deadline now stands extended to June 30, 2018, according to an office memorandum of the Ministry of Electronics and IT.  (Photo: PTI/File)

Govt plans to sell 76 per cent stake in Air India, transfer management control

The information memorandum said the transaction will involve Air India, its low cost arm Air India Express and Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd. (Photo: File)

Over 26,000 corruption complaints against government officials

Of the total complaints, 22,386 were disposed. (Representational image)

Rape convicts must be shot dead in public to create fear: Assam BJP MP

BJP MP Ram Prasad Sarmah also urged the state government to come up with a 'deterrent law' to check the rising graph of crimes against women in Assam. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham