Telangana cabbies, autorickshaw drivers ‘politically’ aware

Hyderabad: Recently, a cabbie in Mumbai revealed that his supervisor had instructed him to say positive things about the ruling government in Maharashtra and to mock the Opposition in conversations with passengers.

Generally, cabbies and autorickshaw drivers have strong personal opinions on politics and are well versed in the topic too. Since they form an important part of the electorate, Deccan Chronicle spoke to some of them about the current state of affairs and politics.

G. Srikanth, a cab driver from Secunderabad, was a strong TRS supporter, but now points out the flaws in the government.

“Our dream of Telangana has been achieved. We were of the opinion that we will be employed after the state’s formation but that dream has not been realised even after four years. Government is only concentrating on irrigation and not on the unemployed youth,” he said.

Auto driver K.M. Raju belongs to a farming community and came to the city to earn a living.

“The interest of farmers has to be protected and that is not happening,” he says. “There is so much production but no proper means to bring it to the city. So many times agents cheat and there is a major loss. The government had promised to streamline the same but that is far from happening.”

Cab driver Mohammed Abdul Irfan Khan from the Old City says, “no matter who becomes Chief Minister, we will vote for the AIMIM in our part of the city. We take pride in the fact that there is an effective Muslim representation in Hyderabad.”

Auto driver Vinay Verma is sure there is, “no chance” for the BJP and TD in Telagnana.

“The BJP has created havoc in the country and we will not allow them to come to power here. It was difficult during the days of demonitisation and there is no let up in the price of fuel. We want development but not at the cost at which it is being given to us,” he says.

Unions can influence votes to a large extent, and they do give directions to their members about which party to vote for. Much depends on the proximity of the union heads to particular MPs or MLAs.