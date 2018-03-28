search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

SUV thrown up in air after 72-inch water pipeline bursts in Mumbai

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 28, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 4:40 pm IST
Since the incident, the area is water logged and there has been a shortage of water supply in the nearby areas.
At around 1 am on Tuesday, a 72-inch water pipeline burst throwing an SUV parked over it in the air. (Photo: screengrab)
 At around 1 am on Tuesday, a 72-inch water pipeline burst throwing an SUV parked over it in the air. (Photo: screengrab)

Mumbai: Several vehicles were damaged after a pipeline burst in Borivali area of Mumbai late on Tuesday.

At around 1 am on Tuesday, a 72-inch water pipeline burst throwing an SUV parked over it in the air.

 

Three other vehicles reportedly got damaged in the incident.

According to reports, the bursting of the pipeline resulted in wastage of nearly 36,000 litres of water.

Since the incident, the area is water logged and there has been a shortage of water supply in the nearby areas.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is repairing the pipeline.

The incident was caught on camera.

A video shows that an SUV was thrown up in the air and passersby were seen running to save themselves.

 

Tags: mumbai pipeline burst, pipeline burst, bmc
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women taking hormone therapy for menopause have less belly fat: Study

Women taking hormone therapy for menopause have less belly fat. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shocking: Man kills pregnant wife believing she was ‘hybrid human’

A post mortem showed Diana had been stabbed in the neck and head with a scimitar-style sword.
 

Here's how Steve Smith emotionally reacted to his year ban by Cricket Australia

Smith's ban will include all top-level cricket in Australia for the next year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Smith, Warner barred from IPL 2018; SRH, RR to get substitutes

While David Warner was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad unit, Steve Smith was a member of the Rajasthan Royals outfit in Indian Premier League. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ball-tampering: Here's how Twitter reacted to Smith, Warner and Bancroft's ban

: Australian cricket experienced a black day on Wednesday as Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for a year whereas Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months respectively in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

Pregnancy rates higher for women in their 40s than an other age group

Pregnancy rates higher for women in their 40s than an other age group. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian parties hired CA since 2003, to study voters, counter jihadism: whistleblower

Wylie tweeted there are 10 offices in India. The firm is headquartered in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad and has offices in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Cuttack, Ghaziabad, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolktata, Patna and Pune. (Photo: AFP)

CBSE to conduct re-exam for Class 10 Maths, Class 12 Economics

The Class 10 Maths examination was held on Wednesday, while the Economics exam for Class 12 was held on Monday. (Photo: File)

Karnataka poll date leak: BJP's Amit Malviya scot-free, Cong faces probe

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya had deleted within moments his tweet, which had the date of counting wrong (May 18 instead of May 15). (Photo: Twitter Screengrab | @malviyamit)

Cattle herder, schoolboy, now Narada: TDP's unique protest over special status

From dressing up as a cattle herder to a schoolboy, Chittoor MP has even donned a sari as part of the protest against denial of the status by the Centre. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

ED arrests Firestar group VP, Nirav Modi's close associate Shyam Sunder Wadhwa

Shyam Sunder Wadhwa was described as a 'close confidant' of Nirav Modi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham