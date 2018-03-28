SUV thrown up in air after 72-inch water pipeline bursts in Mumbai

At around 1 am on Tuesday, a 72-inch water pipeline burst throwing an SUV parked over it in the air. (Photo: screengrab)

Mumbai: Several vehicles were damaged after a pipeline burst in Borivali area of Mumbai late on Tuesday.

At around 1 am on Tuesday, a 72-inch water pipeline burst throwing an SUV parked over it in the air.

Three other vehicles reportedly got damaged in the incident.

According to reports, the bursting of the pipeline resulted in wastage of nearly 36,000 litres of water.

Since the incident, the area is water logged and there has been a shortage of water supply in the nearby areas.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is repairing the pipeline.

The incident was caught on camera.

A video shows that an SUV was thrown up in the air and passersby were seen running to save themselves.