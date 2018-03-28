Supreme Court gives time to states to reply on Nirbhaya fund use

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday while granting three weeks to few states to file their response on Nirbhaya fund for protection of rape victims, summoned top officials of the West Bengal and Uttarakand government for disclosing rape victims details.

A Bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta took exception to the affidavits filed on behalf of the two states and directed officials of the two states to be present for the next hearing after three weeks.

It said, “This amounts to offence under the law and highly objectionable.” (Section 228A of the IPC bars any person from disclosing the name of a rape victim, except with the consent of the victim or her family).