search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Strange things: Mysterious symbols appear on Mumbai city walls

ANI
Published Mar 28, 2018, 10:28 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 10:28 am IST
The graffitis look similar to the work of anonymous British graffiti artist who has been named as Banksy.
Banksy's satirical street art and subversive epigrams combine dark humour with graffiti executed in a distinctive stenciling technique. (Photo: ANI)
 Banksy's satirical street art and subversive epigrams combine dark humour with graffiti executed in a distinctive stenciling technique. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: In recent times, the Mumbai city has witnessed strange spray-painted symbols on the walls, billboards, and pillars, which look like triangle with a wavy line underneath.

The symbols have been spotted on the exterior boundary walls of Victoria church in Mahim and Kohinoor Square near Shiv Sena Bhavan in central Mumbai.

 

The graffitis look similar to the work of anonymous British graffiti artist who has been named as Banksy.

Banksy's satirical street art and subversive epigrams combine dark humour with graffiti executed in a distinctive stenciling technique.

Now this arises the question, is there a Banksy in Mumbai?

'We first saw someone painting this symbol in December, don't know the identity of the person," said a passerby to news agency ANI.

However, another passerby has claimed that the painting made on walls of India Bulls, which is bigger in size than the others, has been made by an Indian, "This painting was made in the month of December. The person who made this painting looked like an Indian."

Tags: graffitis, spray-painted symbols, british graffiti artist, banksy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10 Major ball-tampering rows in recent cricket history before Smith-Bancroft saga

There's been all kinds of methods used to try and make one side of the leather ball rougher - which assists the bowlers with extra swing - and the players charged in the past include some of the stars of the game. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami refused to meet me, threatened, told me to meet in court

Hasin Jahan and her cricketer husband Mohammed Shami are currently fighting a legal battle after the former accused the latter of having extra-marital affairs. (Photo: Facebook / AFP)
 

Waymo's choice of EV cabs will be 'Jags'

The Jaguar deal will expand upon a fleet of self-driving cars that Waymo has been gradually building in partnership with Fiat Chrysler since 2015. (Photo: Jaguar)
 

Disney's star Caroline Sunshine joins White House press team

Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. (Photo: AP)
 

Ball-tampering row: Suspended Smith, Warner, Bancroft sent back to Australia

All three Australian players – Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft – could be facing lengthy bans and have been sent home from the tour of South Africa for their role in a cheating plot and face "significant sanctions" in the next 24 hours. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

NASA's next-gen James Webb space telescope delayed until 2020

Webb will orbit the sun at a point about 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometres) from Earth — unreachable in case of a breakdown. (Photo: NASA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Class 12 student collapses, dies while taking Gujarat board exam

Dhavalsinh Padhiyar (17) was taking the examination for Uttar Buniyadi stream when he fainted. (Representational Image)

Upset with cheating accusation, 13-yr-old Mumbai girl commits suicide

Police said the girl hung herself from the ceiling of her house in suburban Powai on Monday evening after returning from her school in Kurla. (Representational Image)

Cognizant's accounts in Chennai, Mumbai frozen over tax irregularities

Cognizant said it had paid all applicable taxes due on the transaction. (Representational Image)

D Roopa was never offered award: B'luru foundation slams K'taka top cop

D Roopa is currently the Inspector General of Police (Home Guard and Civil Defence, Bengaluru). (Photo: PTI)

Kerala government to declare 9 districts as drought-hit

According to the Central Meteorological Department, Kerala faced shortfall of rain during the 2017 North-East monsoon that sets in during October-December. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham