SHRC tells Tamil Nadu government to compensate lightning victim

Chennai: In a first, the State Human Rights Commission has directed the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the father of a plus-2 student, who was killed due to electrocution. Denying the allegations, the Tangedco officials informed the commission that the “cause of death was an act of God”.

In the petition N. Srinesh of Annai Sathya Nagar, K.K. Nagar submitted that his 16-year old son was pursuing higher secondary in a private school at Virugambakkam. On June 6, 2011, around 8.30 pm his son was electrocuted following a snapped power cable due to rainfall near Saligramam bus stand. Earlier, an auto driver alerted the police about the dangling power cable.

Even an hour after public and police informed about the matter to Tangedco staff, they had not taken any action to disconnect the power supply.

In their reply, three Tangedco staff denied all the allegations. “It is false to allege that the electricity department was informed about the snap of cable,” they said. And added that they had not committed negligence or any mistake in maintaining the power line. They said, “unfortunately, the cause of death was an act of God.”

The judge said, “The student was electrocuted only due to the negligence and irresponsibility of the Tangedco and its officials.” The judge directed the government to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh with an interest of 7.5 percent per annum to Srinesh in two months.