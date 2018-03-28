search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

RJD's Tejaswi would be major player in next Assembly polls: Shatrughan Sinha

PTI
Published Mar 28, 2018, 10:43 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 10:43 am IST
Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday showered praise on apparent RJD heir Tejaswi Yadav and said he saw a 'bright future' for the young leader.
'I am amazed at the maturity and poise that Tejaswi displays while answering tough questions. He has a bright future. He will definitely emerge as a force to reckon with,' Shatrughan Sinha told a news channel. (Photo: PTI)
 'I am amazed at the maturity and poise that Tejaswi displays while answering tough questions. He has a bright future. He will definitely emerge as a force to reckon with,' Shatrughan Sinha told a news channel. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: BJP Lawmaker Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday showered praise on apparent RJD heir Tejaswi Yadav and said he saw a "bright future" for the young leader.

The actor-turned-politician also said Tejaswi would be a "major player" in the next Assembly polls in Bihar.

 

"I am amazed at the maturity and poise that Tejaswi displays while answering tough questions. He has a bright future. He will definitely emerge as a force to reckon with," he told a news channel.

The comments of Sinha, who represents the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, come close on the heels of his meeting with jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad in Ranchi on Saturday.

This meeting was followed by a visit, a day later, to the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi whom he met in the presence of her sons Tejaswi and Tej Pratap.

"The precision with which Tejaswi speaks reminds me of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in his hey day," Sinha remarked.

Replying to a query, he said, "Undoubtedly Tejaswi would be a major player in the next Assembly polls in Bihar. I cannot say whether he will be in a direct fight with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also my dear friend. But even Nitish said the young man has a long political career ahead."

Sinha was referring to Kumar's intervention in the Assembly on Tuesday wherein the chief minister had advised his former deputy to exercise restraint while raising, on the floor of the House, matters relating to communal tensions.

Sinha, who has been critical of his own party and the Narendra Modi government for quite some time, said he was upset over not getting an invitation for the Bihar Diwas celebrations held last week.

"The Bihari Babu was not invited to Bihar Diwas, for reasons we all know and I need not elaborate upon. So I thought it would be a good idea to meet my old friend Lalu who is a mass leader," Sinha said.

"Bihari Babu" is one of the sobriquets by which Sinha is known.

"Thereafter, on coming to Patna I met his family members and told them that Lalu was doing fine. It was a great reunion after a long time," he added.

Sinha had visited a Ranchi hospital, where RJD supremo Lalu Prasad is admitted, accompanied by local Congress MP and former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay.

Lalu Prasad has been serving sentence after being convicted in fodder scam cases. He was admitted to the hospital on March 17 after he fell ill at the Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi.

Sinha, however, parried questions about his future political moves as well as queries relating to the allegations levelled against his party over the recent spurt in communal tension in Bihar.

"We shall talk about these things later," he said.

Tags: shatrughan sinha, tejaswi yadav, lalu prasad yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

10 Major ball-tampering rows in recent cricket history before Smith-Bancroft saga

There's been all kinds of methods used to try and make one side of the leather ball rougher - which assists the bowlers with extra swing - and the players charged in the past include some of the stars of the game. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami refused to meet me, threatened, told me to meet in court

Hasin Jahan and her cricketer husband Mohammed Shami are currently fighting a legal battle after the former accused the latter of having extra-marital affairs. (Photo: Facebook / AFP)
 

Waymo's choice of EV cabs will be 'Jags'

The Jaguar deal will expand upon a fleet of self-driving cars that Waymo has been gradually building in partnership with Fiat Chrysler since 2015. (Photo: Jaguar)
 

Disney's star Caroline Sunshine joins White House press team

Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. (Photo: AP)
 

Ball-tampering row: Suspended Smith, Warner, Bancroft sent back to Australia

All three Australian players – Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft – could be facing lengthy bans and have been sent home from the tour of South Africa for their role in a cheating plot and face "significant sanctions" in the next 24 hours. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

NASA's next-gen James Webb space telescope delayed until 2020

Webb will orbit the sun at a point about 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometres) from Earth — unreachable in case of a breakdown. (Photo: NASA)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Strange things: Mysterious symbols appear on Mumbai city walls

Banksy's satirical street art and subversive epigrams combine dark humour with graffiti executed in a distinctive stenciling technique. (Photo: ANI)

Class 12 student collapses, dies while taking Gujarat board exam

Dhavalsinh Padhiyar (17) was taking the examination for Uttar Buniyadi stream when he fainted. (Representational Image)

Upset with cheating accusation, 13-yr-old Mumbai girl commits suicide

Police said the girl hung herself from the ceiling of her house in suburban Powai on Monday evening after returning from her school in Kurla. (Representational Image)

Cognizant's accounts in Chennai, Mumbai frozen over tax irregularities

Cognizant said it had paid all applicable taxes due on the transaction. (Representational Image)

D Roopa was never offered award: B'luru foundation slams K'taka top cop

D Roopa is currently the Inspector General of Police (Home Guard and Civil Defence, Bengaluru). (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham