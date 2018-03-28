search on deccanchronicle.com
Opposition unite to sign plea seeking impeachment of CJI Dipak Misra

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 28, 2018, 11:26 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 11:33 am IST
To move impeachment motion against CJI, signatures of 100 Lok Sabha and 50 Rajya Sabha MPs are required.
Opposition parties are circulating an unprecedented petition for sacking Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, leaders of the NCP have confirmed. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Backed by several opposition parties, Congress is leading efforts to bring an impeachment motion in the parliament against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

The parties are circulating an unprecedented petition for sacking the Chief Justice of India, leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have confirmed.

 

NCP’s Majeed Memon said signatures of 20 members have been collected so far. Three Congress leaders, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal and Ahmed Patel have reportedly signed the petition and five more signatories are from the NCP.

Congress leaders said nothing on record on the move that has been confirmed mainly by NCP leaders Majid Memon and DP Tripathi.

"The Congress as the largest Opposition party has belatedly initiated the proceedings for impeachment of the Chief Justice of India," Majid Memon said on Tuesday.

NCP's DP Tripathi said, "I have signed it and others are also signing it and the process is going on." The CPI-M and CPI have also signed the petition, he said.

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday said it supports the petition. "The Samajwadi Party stands with the impeachment motion, which is about bringing independence and unquestionable integrity to the judiciary," SP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari told news agency ANI.

Tripathi said it is not just corruption, but "the charges are far more serious" and it emanates from the letter that four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court had earlier written stating that there was danger to the independence of judiciary.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP M Rajamohan Reddy on Wednesday said his party has not received any proposal for moving an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

The petition refers to allegations that sensitive cases were assigned to handpicked judges and the most-senior judges were ignored; the allegations were raised in January by the four top Supreme Court judges - J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph - after the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

To move an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India, signatures of 100 MPs are needed in Lok Sabha while in signatures of 50 members are required in Rajya Sabha.

Leaders of several opposition parties reportedly met and discussed the issue with the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Many opposition leaders, including those from Trinamool Congress, NCP and the CPI(M), have reportedly held discussions over the past few days.

The development came after West Bengal Chief Minister and TRinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's meeting with senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Tuesday to discuss a possible impeachment motion against the CJI.

The impeachment motion is in relation to the CJI's handling of the matters raised by four Supreme Court judges in a press conference on January 11.

(With inputs from agencies)

More From Current Affairs

RJD's Tejaswi would be major player in next Assembly polls: Shatrughan Sinha

'I am amazed at the maturity and poise that Tejaswi displays while answering tough questions. He has a bright future. He will definitely emerge as a force to reckon with,' Shatrughan Sinha told a news channel. (Photo: PTI)

Strange things: Mysterious symbols appear on Mumbai city walls

Banksy's satirical street art and subversive epigrams combine dark humour with graffiti executed in a distinctive stenciling technique. (Photo: ANI)

Class 12 student collapses, dies while taking Gujarat board exam

Dhavalsinh Padhiyar (17) was taking the examination for Uttar Buniyadi stream when he fainted. (Representational Image)

Upset with cheating accusation, 13-yr-old Mumbai girl commits suicide

Police said the girl hung herself from the ceiling of her house in suburban Powai on Monday evening after returning from her school in Kurla. (Representational Image)

Cognizant's accounts in Chennai, Mumbai frozen over tax irregularities

Cognizant said it had paid all applicable taxes due on the transaction. (Representational Image)
