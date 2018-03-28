search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi made all states beggars: K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Mar 28, 2018, 12:35 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 1:22 am IST
He also came down heavily on the NDA government for burdening states with the Uday scheme.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government of turning states into beggars by arrogating all powers to itself.

He also accused the Central government of juggling with the high tax devolution to states it takes credit for.

 

Speaking in the Legisla-tive Assembly on Tuesday, Mr Rao said, “On one hand, they claim to be giving 42 per cent highest tax devolution to states. On the other hand, they cut down funds Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) drastically. So, the benefit of higher tax devolution does not reach the states as the states have to bear the additional expenditure on CSS.” 

He also came down heavily on the NDA government for burdening states with the Uday scheme.

“They made tall claims of making power distribution companies in states debt-free under the Uday scheme. But that debt burden was passed on to the states. The Telangana government had to take over a `9,000 crore debt burden of the discoms under the Uday scheme,” he said.

He said that the previous UPA regime had started model schools in all states, but the NDA government stopped the scheme all of a sudden. “Now the financial burden to maintain these schools and pay salaries to staff is borne by the states. In this way, one government at the Centre starts schemes and another government stops them abruptly. States are forced to face the consequences on account of such unilateral decisions,” he pointed out.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, nda government, uday scheme
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

K Chandrasekhar Rao reiterates urgent need for Federal Front
Six airstrips to be developed in Telangana, says KCR


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ball-tampering: Lehmann to continue as Aus coach, Smith, Warner, Bancroft suspended

While Darren Lehmann will continue in his role as Australian men's team coach, Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are suspended and won't feature in the fourth Test versus South Africa in the wake of ball-tampering row. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

Apple unveils its new 9.7-inch iPad

Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad with its Pencil stylus.
 

Dhaka man fakes death using red juice to avoid paying after losing cricket bet

Shikder sent the film anonymously to the person to whom he lost the cricket bet (Photo: AFP)
 

Britain's highest-ranking transgender soldier marries partner who was born a woman

Britain's highest-ranking transgender soldier marries partner who was born a woman. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ZOOOK SolarMuse speaker: The Bluetooth speaker that never dies

The device uses APT-X chip HD lossless audio technology to generate 3D stereo sound.
 

Italian man charged with stealing aubergines to feed his child cleared after 9 years

He pleaded with the police that he had tried to steal the nightshade because he was unemployed and desperate to feed his child. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala government to declare 9 districts as drought-hit

According to the Central Meteorological Department, Kerala faced shortfall of rain during the 2017 North-East monsoon that sets in during October-December. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Believe Congress was firm's client, says Cambridge Analytica whistleblower

'I believe their client was Congress but I know that they have done all kinds of project. I don't remember a national project but I know regionally,' Christopher Wylie said while testifying in London before UK lawmakers. (Photo: AFP)

Oppn parties have begun impeachment process against CJI, says NCP leader

The impeachment motion is in relation to the CJI's handling of the matters raised by four Supreme Court judges in a press conference on January 11. (Photo: File/PTI)

DRDO faces parliamentary panel’s heat over delay in completion of military projects

The parliamentary panel was so upset over the DRDO's pace that it observed that 'delays in completion of projects is a part and parcel of DRDOs functioning' while calling for accountability. (Photo: File/PTI)

BJP defends IT head over K'taka poll date row, says tweet based on TV channel report

A delegation led by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi met the Election Commission officials in connection with the case. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham