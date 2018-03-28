search on deccanchronicle.com
HC directive to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, for revising minimum wages

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 28, 2018, 1:09 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 1:09 am IST
They told the court that the petitioner unions had already represented the state governments for the implementation.
Hyderabad High Court
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the state governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to take a decision within three months for revising the minimum wages and to implement them in both the states based on the proposals made by the Advisory Boards, by considering the representations of petitioner unions. 

A Division Bench, comprising of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K. Vijaya Lakshmi, was dealing with two separate PILs filed by the Telangana Regional Trade Union Council represented by its secretary P. Jeevan Rao and AP State Multiple Contractors’ Labour Union represented by its secretary M. Srinivasa Murthy.

 

The petitioners told the court that both the state governments had been causing inordinate delay, ranging from five years to 12 years, in processing the revision of minimum wages to the existing scheduled employments and thereby causing much agony to the workers  who dependon these salaries.

The counsels, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the state governments were not even considering the proposals submitted by the Advisory Boards. They told the court that the petitioner unions had already represented the state governments for the implementation. 

