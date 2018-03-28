search on deccanchronicle.com
Karnataka Assembly elections: EC to tie up with Facebook for polls

Published Mar 28, 2018, 6:39 am IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 7:13 am IST
The EC uses Facebook to encourage young people to enrol as voters.
New Delhi: Amid the controversy over data leakage surrounding social media giant Facebook, Election Commission chief O.P. Rawat on Tuesday gave a thumbs up to the beleaguered company saying that it would remain the election body's social media partner during the Karnataka assembly elections. He said that use of social media cannot be stopped due to instances of "aberrations".     

He also said that the social media cell of the EC would go into the issue of apps of politicians and political parties sharing user data without the users' consent. He said that the cell will make its recommendations on the issue to the Commission which would then take a decision.

 

"Any aberration won't stop the use of modern technology... Bank frauds have taken place, but we don't stop banking," he said, announcing the Karnataka assembly poll schedule.

The chief election commissioner (CEC) said that social media is a reality and EC will take all precautions to prevent episodes which adversely affect Indian elections.

The CEC had last week said the poll panel would coordinate with the enforcement agencies for suggestions to prevent "unlawful" activities such as attempts to influence polls. He had made the remarks following revelations about data harvesting by the British poll consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica through Facebook. The EC uses Facebook to encourage young people to enrol as voters.

