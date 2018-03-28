search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

CBSE to conduct re-exam for Class 10 Maths, Class 12 Economics

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 28, 2018, 3:40 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 3:45 pm IST
In a statement, CBSE said, 'Dates for fresh examinations and other details shall be hosted on the CBSE website within a week.'
The Class 10 Maths examination was held on Wednesday, while the Economics exam for Class 12 was held on Monday. (Photo: File)
 The Class 10 Maths examination was held on Wednesday, while the Economics exam for Class 12 was held on Monday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to conduct re-examination for the Class 10 Maths and Class 12 Economics papers.

In a statement, the CBSE said, "Board has taken cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With the view to uphold the sanctity of the Board Examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to reconduct the examinations in the following subjects (Class XII -- Economics and Class X Mathematics).”

 

"Dates for fresh examinations and other details shall be hosted on the CBSE website within a week," the statement added.

The Class 10 Maths examination was held on Wednesday, while the Economics exam for Class 12 was held on Monday.

CBSE notice (Photo: cbse.nic.in)CBSE notice (Photo: cbse.nic.in)

Tags: cbse, cbse board exams, class 10 maths exam, class 12 economics exam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shocking: Man kills pregnant wife believing she was ‘hybrid human’

A post mortem showed Diana had been stabbed in the neck and head with a scimitar-style sword.
 

Here's how Steve Smith emotionally reacted to his year ban by Cricket Australia

Smith's ban will include all top-level cricket in Australia for the next year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Steve Smith, David Warner barred from IPL 2018; SRH, RR to get replacements

While David Warner was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad unit, Steve Smith was a member of the Rajasthan Royals outfit in Indian Premier League. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ball-tampering: Here's how Twitter reacted to Smith, Warner and Bancroft's ban

: Australian cricket experienced a black day on Wednesday as Steve Smith and David Warner were banned for a year whereas Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months respectively in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

Pregnancy rates higher for women in their 40s than an other age group

Pregnancy rates higher for women in their 40s than an other age group. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Happiness is the key to success for most Indians, says survey

Amongst the countries surveyed, Indian professionals ranked third in feeling successful, just after the UAE in the first spot and Brazil in the second. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka poll date leak: BJP's Amit Malviya scot-free, Cong faces probe

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya had deleted within moments his tweet, which had the date of counting wrong (May 18 instead of May 15). (Photo: Twitter Screengrab | @malviyamit)

Cattle herder, schoolboy, now Narada: TDP's unique protest over special status

From dressing up as a cattle herder to a schoolboy, Chittoor MP has even donned a sari as part of the protest against denial of the status by the Centre. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

ED arrests Firestar group VP, Nirav Modi's close associate Shyam Sunder Wadhwa

Shyam Sunder Wadhwa was described as a 'close confidant' of Nirav Modi. (Photo: PTI)

AP special status row: Chandrababu Naidu to visit Delhi to meet oppn

The no-confidence notice of Chandrababu Naidu's TDP has not been taken up in Lok Sabha for over two weeks due to the persistent protests by Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK over Cauvery waters. (Photo: File)

Chitradurga Mutt head urges Amit Shah to support minority status for Lingayats

The letter of the mutt seer came a day after BJP chief Amit Shah accused the ruling Congress party in Karnataka of creating a rift between the Hindus. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham