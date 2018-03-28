CBSE to conduct re-exam for Class 10 Maths, Class 12 Economics

The Class 10 Maths examination was held on Wednesday, while the Economics exam for Class 12 was held on Monday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to conduct re-examination for the Class 10 Maths and Class 12 Economics papers.

In a statement, the CBSE said, "Board has taken cognizance of certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With the view to uphold the sanctity of the Board Examinations and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the Board has decided to reconduct the examinations in the following subjects (Class XII -- Economics and Class X Mathematics).”

"Dates for fresh examinations and other details shall be hosted on the CBSE website within a week," the statement added.

The Class 10 Maths examination was held on Wednesday, while the Economics exam for Class 12 was held on Monday.

CBSE notice (Photo: cbse.nic.in)