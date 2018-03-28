search on deccanchronicle.com
Rape convicts must be shot dead in public to create fear: Assam BJP MP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Mar 28, 2018, 5:52 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 6:02 pm IST
Ram Prasad Sarmah asserted his demand for 'shooting squads' for minor rape convicts as well.
BJP MP Ram Prasad Sarmah also urged the state government to come up with a 'deterrent law' to check the rising graph of crimes against women in Assam. (Photo: File/PTI)
Guwahati: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian from Assam on Wednesday demanded that rape convicts should be shot dead in public by a shooting squad to create fear among the perpetrators of such crimes.

Referring to the shooting squad of BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh where criminals are killed in encounters, Assam BJP MP Ram Prasad Sarmah said, “There should be shooting squads set up to deal with rapists. There should be a punishment of minimum 10 years in prison for assaulting, molesting or touching a woman.”

 

Sarmah an advocate by profession proposed stricter laws for rape accused while asserting that even minors should not get away with "lax" punishment.

Sarmah made the comments in reference to the rape and murder of a class 5 student in Assam's Nagaon district. The girl was raped and set on fire by three people, two of whom were minors, on Friday.

Asserting his demand for "shooting squads" for minor rape convicts as well, Sarmah said, "A crime like rape cannot go unpunished. If a minor can commit rape, why should he be considered a juvenile? He should be given the maximum punishment as well. A rapist should be hanged or shot in public."

Justifying his stand, the BJP MP said that this form of punishment would "create a sense of fear" among the perpetrators.

He went on to urge the state government to come up with a "deterrent law" to check the rising graph of crimes against women in Assam.

