8-yr-old girl imitates crime show, hangs self; friends flee in fear

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 28, 2018, 4:52 pm IST
Updated Mar 28, 2018, 4:52 pm IST
The children were trying to copy a scene which they saw on a popular TV crime show.
Scared after the act, the girl's friends ran away from the house without telling about the incident to anyone. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Hapur: In an unfortunate incident, an eight-year old girl allegedly hung herself by mistake while trying to copy a scene from a crime show in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district.

Scared after the act, the girl's friends ran away from the house without telling about the incident to anyone.

 

After the body of the girl was discovered, one of her friend told the police, “She came to our house crying after being scolded at home. We watched a crime show on TV and decided to play police-police. She then hanged herself while playing.”

Confirming the incident, a police officer told that the girl was upset when she left home to play at a neighbour’s house.

The children started watching a popular crime show and they saw a hanging scene.

According to a report in NDTV, a police officer said, "The children tried to copy it, this girl climbed on a bucket, put a dupatta around her neck and hung herself."

Upon realisation that the girl was possibly dead, the other kids ran away out of fear.

