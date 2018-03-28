Shocking: 65-yr-old woman lies on road after being hit by bike, people ignore her

65-year-old fisherwoman, hit by a vehicle, lay bleeding in the middle of a busy road in Kadakkavoor, with vehicles passing her by without stopping for help. (Screengrab | ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking turn of events, a 65-year-old fisherwoman, hit by a vehicle, lay bleeding in the middle of a busy road in Kadakkavoor, with vehicles passing her by without stopping for help.

The public apathy was caught on security cameras that show several vehicles including bikers, cars, buses and vans passing her after the woman falls to the road. No one stops to help and no calls were apparently made to the police either.

Later locals were seen crowding around the woman as mute spectators, until a young man steps in to help the victim of hit and run. Around the same time, a passing police car stops and takes her to the hospital.

Police source to NDTV said, "We were not informed of this incident. We were just passing the place and stopped by seeing the crowd gather. We rushed her to a local hospital, from there she was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College yesterday."

Police have arrested a 20-year old man who was riding the two wheeler along with two other pillion riders. All three of them were not wearing helmets.